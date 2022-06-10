Does Salt Water Hydrate You After a Workout?

During exercise, hydrating with water only can dilute the body's sodium levels, according to Natalie Allen, R.D., clinical assistant professor of biomedical sciences at Missouri State University, with expertise in sports dietetics. That's a problem, because sodium helps the body maintain fluid balance by ensuring that the right amount of fluid is going in and out of cells.

"An athlete should have this balance between sodium and water to prevent muscle cramps, or even more of a concern, a condition called hyponatraemia", she says. "That occurs when the body's levels of sodium drop too low".

If that happens, your cells begin to swell and could cause issues such as headache, sudden fatigue, muscle weakness or nausea. If the situation becomes more serious, it could lead to seizures and even coma.

Unfortunately, it's not as rare as you might think. One study called hyponatraemia "seriously underestimated", and another study both found that the condition is the most common electrolyte abnormality and is widely seen in hospitalised patients.

"Because of this, it's important to get adequate sodium in the diet and to drink a small amount of sodium in your beverage when exercising, especially in hot conditions or for long periods of time", says Allen. "That's why most sports drinks contain an appropriate amount of sodium to help prevent blood dilution".

Preventing muscle cramps is far from the only function of sodium, adds dietitian and strength and conditioning trainer Reda Elmardi, R.D., C.S.C.S. He says the mineral is also key for these benefits, especially for athletes: