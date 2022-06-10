Can Running Give You Abs?

There are a few strategies that you can incorporate into your running programme to maximise ab training.

Studies have shown that speed intervals are effective for reducing both abdominal visceral and subcutaneous fat. So throw a few sprint days into your weekly running programme. Either do structured intervals (sprints of 400, 600 or 800 metres on a track or treadmill) or simply do unstructured bursts of speed (called fartleks) to burn calories and get better abs. Cross-train. You'll reduce your risk of injury, improve your level of fitness and potentially increase abdominal strength with cross-training activities. For instance, doing yoga a few days a week can help to improve abdominal strength and endurance.

Do strength workouts. Research into the different strength training modalities has shown that using free weights is more likely to activate the core region compared to using weight training machines. Using free weights requires you to stabilise the body while moving your limbs. So if you head to the weight room a few days each week, grab a set of weights to get a better ab workout. You might also consider a suspension training system (such as TRX) to increase instability and gain better abdominal activation.