Should You Eat Breakfast Before or After a Workout? | Article "OGC"

When it comes to timing when to eat before and after a workout—well, it can be confusing. If you're consuming a larger meal that includes protein, fat and complex carbohydrates, it may be wise to have that meal at least two hours before exercise in order to give the body plenty of time to digest and absorb those nutrients. Otherwise, eating a large meal right before working out can cause unwanted GI issues. A review from a 2014 issue of the journal Nutrients suggested that consuming a meal two to three hours before exercise might help support your performance and help balance blood sugar levels.

But what about if you're strapped for time and can't make a full meal a few hours before working out? Don't stress—eating something that contains carbohydrates, but is low in fibre, 30–45 minutes before a workout will probably not cause GI distress. Examples of quickly digesting carbohydrates include dried fruit, bananas, grapes, oranges, crackers and bread.

(Related: How Much Protein Do You Really Need To Build Muscle?)

What you eat after a workout is just as important as what you fuel up with before a workout. Protein should be the star of your post-workout breakfast. For those who go into a workout fasted—or only having had a single serving of carbs—consuming enough protein (between 15 and 30 grams) ideally with some fat and carbohydrates will not only help promote muscle recovery, but it will also set the stage for a regulated appetite, mood and energy levels.

After engaging in light exercise, like a gentle yoga class or a leisurely morning walk, you won't have to worry as much about eating a certain amount of protein and carbohydrates. That's just because those exercises aren't as demanding on the body; therefore, there isn't as much of a need to fuel with foods that promote muscle recovery and replenish glycogen stores (aka, fuel that's stored in the muscles and used during exercise).

However, when your main motive for exercising is to build muscle, the research isn't very conclusive with regards to what you should eat post-workout. Some research has suggested eating a meal or snack with protein within one hour after exercise is key, but there is not enough research to say that having protein one hour versus three hours after exercise is more beneficial. In general, the amount of protein needed to build muscle will depend on the person and level of exercise output. Start with a food that contains 20 grams of protein. For reference, 20 grams of protein looks like three eggs, 85 grams (approx.) of smoked salmon or one cup of Greek yoghurt.

There is much to be said about the timing of when to eat before or after a workout, as well as the type of fuel that should be consumed. In a large review and position paper on nutrient timing included in a 2017 issue of The Journal of the International Society of Sport Nutrition, the authors concluded that more research is needed to definitively determine the best times to eat and the best foods to eat for workouts. The paper also suggested that, almost more important than the "what and when to eat" before and after a workout argument, is making sure optimal amounts of protein, carbohydrates and fats are consumed throughout the entire day.

Again, consider working with an expert, such as a registered dietitian, to help create a plan that's tailored to you and your needs.

Words by Sydney Greene, MS, RDN