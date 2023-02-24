The Best Nike Zip-Up Hoodies to Shop Now

Whether you're putting together a casual outfit, warming up for a workout or layering underneath a jacket for warmth, a cosy zip-up hoodie is a wardrobe staple that can be worn year-round. And if you pick a zip-up hoodie that ticks all the right boxes—comfy, functional, breathable, not too bulky—you may find yourself wearing it non-stop.

The best Nike zip-up hoodies for men, women and kids are made in classic Nike fleece materials: Nike Club Fleece, Nike Tech Fleece and Nike Phoenix Fleece. Each hoodie is designed with a unique look and distinct features, from the ultra-plush cosiness of Club Fleece sweatshirts to the polished, tailored look you'll find in Tech Fleece styles.

Find the best Nike zip-up hoodie (or two or three) to suit your style below.

(Related: The Best Hooded Jackets for Women by Nike)