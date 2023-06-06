Women's windbreaker jackets: full training, whatever the weather
Rain-soaked weekend runs, footie training on frosty mornings, track sessions late at night – whatever your sporting passion, our women's windbreaker jackets give you the protection you need to train, in all conditions. Expect premium fabrics, practical designs and the latest styles, so you'll look amazing as you smash your goals.
Nike women's windbreakers are made from lightweight technical fabrics, so you're free to move, run and train with zero distractions. Look for jackets with water-resistant finishes that will battle against the rain, and packable hoods that give extra coverage when you need it. Ladies' windbreakers with a generous fit provide plenty of room for layering when the thermometer drops. Heading out for a longer session? Zip pockets keep your phone, snacks and other essentials secure.
Be inspired by stylish designs that ensure you look as good as you feel. Simple blacks, whites and greys give a classic, go-with-anything look, while bright block colours and standout prints ensure extra visibility on dark mornings and evenings. Shout out your allegiance with unmissable swoosh designs, or keep your look on the down-low with a discreet branded badge.