Winter hoodies and sweatshirts for women: stay cosy in heat-locking apparel
From chilly morning walks to touchline warm-ups, our women's winter sweatshirts will keep you comfortable. We craft them with innovative heat-locking fabrics that give you warmth without the weight. We're talking about a smooth shell on the outside and brushed fleece on the inside that works to trap your natural body heat between the fibres. The result? You stay comfortable and focused on the challenges ahead. Plus, flat seams help to reduce irritation, so you can move for longer. Love layering up? Look out for our roomiest fits with exaggerated details, like oversized pockets. Or go for more slim-fitting options for a streamlined effect. Look out for relaxed shapes that are ideal for layering up and give you a laid-back vibe. Meanwhile, check out styles featuring our iconic Nike Swoosh for a premium pop.
Throw on one of our winter hoodies for women as you tackle your warm-up. When your muscles are warm, they're less prone to injury—so you can go all out. Stretchy cuffs and hems lock warmth in, and hold your apparel in place as you train. Look out for options with adjustable hoods that offer added protection in chilly weather. In versatile conditions, go for a style with a full-zip front to make it easy to adjust the air flow. Plus, practical pockets are ideal for keeping hands warm and essentials secure.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose winter sweatshirts for women with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.