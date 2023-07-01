Jordan Brand launches the Air Jordan XXXVIII
Product news
The latest Air Jordan performance basketball shoe features new plate technology in the sole, among other unique details.
Original content published: 1 July, 2023
What to know:
- Inspired by the straps on the Air Jordan VIII, the Air Jordan XXXVIII sneaker will debut the X-Plate, a new plate technology that helps to keep players' feet secure over the footbed during sharp movements.
- The upper features embroidered designs highlighting Michael Jordan's performance in the 1993 championship series.
- The Air Jordan XXXVIII is the most sustainably made Air Jordan signature shoe in Jordan Brand history, made from at least 20 percent recycled material by weight.
- The release date for the Air Jordan XXXVIII is 18 August 2023.
The Air Jordan XXXVIII is the next chapter in Jordan Brand basketball shoe history. This sneaker debuts a new plate technology, the X-Plate, which draws insights from Michael Jordan's playing style, including his expert footwork, court mobility and fadeaway jumper.
Built to support intricate footwork on the court, the shoe is designed low to the ground so players have optimal court feel during pivots, cuts and defensive slides. A nod to the X-shaped straps on the Air Jordan VIII, the new X-Plate in the sole of the sneaker helps keep the foot over the footbed during sharp movements.
(Related: Jordan Brand launches Tatum 1 signature shoe)
An inner herringbone traction pattern underfoot is combined with a full-length Zoom Strobel cushioning unit and Cushlon 3.0 foam, which work together to provide a responsive feel.
The embroidery over the forefoot area in the upper helps secure the foot, while also highlighting Michael Jordan's performance in the 1993 championship series. For example, 41 cross-hatches on the collar represent Jordan's 41-points-per-game average for the series. Three diamonds on the medial side symbolise the Chicago franchise's third consecutive championship.
The Air Jordan XXXVIII is the most sustainably made Air Jordan signature shoe in Jordan Brand history, made from at least 20 percent recycled material by weight.
Release date: The Air Jordan XXXVIII sneaker launches on 18 August in the 'Fundamental' white, red and black colourway on Jordan.com and at selected global retailers.
The 'FIBA' colourway honours the International Basketball Federation, the worldwide governing body for basketball. The white upper is complemented by an insole decorated with all the hues of the vibrant FIBA logo. The release date for the 'FIBA' colourway is 7 September.
'The Centre Star' colourway is inspired by the women's game and will be released on 25 September.
Frequently asked questions
When will the Air Jordan 38 be released?
The Air Jordan XXXVIII sneaker launches in the 'Fundamental' white, red and black colourway on 18 August 2023, on Jordan.com and at selected global retailers. The 'FIBA' colourway will release on 7 September and 'The Centre Star' colourway will release on 25 September.
What is the price of the Air Jordan 38?
The retail price for the Air Jordan XXXVIII is $200.