At Least 50% Sustainable Materials Clothing

(1798)
Gender 
(0)
Men
Women
Kids 
(0)
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Sports 
(0)
Brand 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Collections 
(0)
Features 
(0)
Fit 
(0)
Technology 
(0)
England x Palace
England x Palace Men's Academy Pro Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
England x Palace
Men's Academy Pro Short-Sleeve Football Top
£64.99
England Energy
England Energy Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
England Energy
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
£69.99
England Strike
England Strike Men's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Men's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
£49.99
F.C. Barcelona 2026 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026 Stadium Home Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026 Stadium Home
Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
£54.99
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
£89.99
England x Palace
England x Palace Women's Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
England x Palace
Women's Short-Sleeve Football Top
£64.99
England Strike
England Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
£37.99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£34.99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
£89.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
£22.99
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
£134.99
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Women's T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT
Women's T-Shirt
£29.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Match Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
£134.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
£69.99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
£69.99
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
+1
Bestseller
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
£44.99
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
£19.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
£84.99
Canada 2026 Stadium Away
Canada 2026 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Canada 2026 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
£89.99
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
£69.99
Nike N.A.C. Primary
Nike N.A.C. Primary Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
Recycled Materials
Nike N.A.C. Primary
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
£54.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2026 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026 Stadium Home Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2026 Stadium Home
Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
£54.99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
+6
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
£24.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
£39.99

At least 50% sustainable materials clothes: for every workout

Our clothing made with sustainable materials feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of both. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our clothing. Recycled polyester reduces waste and carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. Organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. This means you get the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.


Fabrics that help you move freely


Find clothes with sustainable materials that support your goals. Think lightweight leggings with plenty of stretch, so you can bend, jump and lunge with freedom. Our smooth materials also dry quickly, so you stay fresh until your last rep. Want workout gear that keeps you warm? It doesn't get much cosier than pieces made from fleece. With their smooth-on-both-sides texture, our fleece joggers and hoodies give you all of the softness with none of the bulk. In our collection, you'll also find jackets with woven shells that feature a water-repellent finish to help keep you dry in wet weather.


Stay cool when it gets tough


When you're pushing hard, you need clothes that can keep up. That's why our clothing made with at least 50% sustainable materials features innovative technology that helps you feel in control. Nike Dri-FIT technology wicks sweat away from your skin so it evaporates faster, keeping you dry. Meanwhile, look out for designs with mesh inserts that let moisture escape. When it comes to keeping warm, Nike Therma-FIT technology is ready for the challenge. This clever technology helps manage your body's natural heat, so you stay cosy in cold weather.


Fits for every athlete


Streamlined or relaxed, we've got sustainable materials clothing in almost every kind of cut. Discover standard-fit trousers with gently tapered legs. They're versatile enough to take you from the gym to your weekend plans. You'll also find slim-fit options that are streamlined through the legs and seat, for a polished look. When it comes to hoodies and tops, explore relaxed-fit styles that are baggy throughout the body.


The convenience you need


Our clothes with sustainable materials are made with the thoughtful details you'd expect, so you can test your limits with no distractions. This includes a range of jackets with handy front pockets, so you can keep your essentials close. Look out for styles with zip pockets on the arms, ideal for holding your card or keys. Hooded designs keep you protected from light rain, so you're always prepared for changing conditions. Plus, we've also got trousers and jackets with stretchy elastic cuffs that keep heat locked in when you're feeling the chill.


A better future


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join our journey, choose clothing with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.