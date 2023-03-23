Skip to main content
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      £44.95
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      £44.95
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      £22.95
      Nike Challenger
      Nike Challenger Men's 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Challenger
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      £49.95
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      £59.95
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's Tapered Training Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's Tapered Training Trousers
      £54.95
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Men's Short-Sleeve Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Men's Short-Sleeve Football Top
      £16.95
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth
      Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      £59.95
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Bestseller
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Fourth
      Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      £32.95
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Capri Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Capri Leggings
      £32.95
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Home
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Home Younger Kids' Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Home
      Younger Kids' Football Kit
      £54.95
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Men's Football Tracksuit Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Men's Football Tracksuit Jacket
      £54.95
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Men's 1/4-Zip Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Men's 1/4-Zip Running Top
      £74.95
      Nike Dri-FIT Pacer
      Nike Dri-FIT Pacer Women's 1/4-Zip Sweatshirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Pacer
      Women's 1/4-Zip Sweatshirt
      £39.95
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Men's Knit Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Men's Knit Running Trousers
      £59.95
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Graphic Tank
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Women's Graphic Tank
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Men's Football Drill Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Men's Football Drill Top
      £32.95
      England 2022/23 Stadium Home
      England 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      England 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Nike Challenger
      Nike Challenger Men's 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Challenger
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      £34.95
      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.