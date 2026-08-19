At Least 50% Sustainable Materials Women's Clothing

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Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
£59.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
£42.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
+2
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
£29.99
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Tearaway Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Tearaway Trousers
£119.99
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT UV Protection High-Rise Pleated Skirt
Bestseller
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT UV Protection High-Rise Pleated Skirt
£99.99
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Full-Zip Training Top
Bestseller
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Full-Zip Training Top
£59.99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
£42.99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
£79.99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Running Jacket
£79.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Lightweight Ripstop Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Lightweight Ripstop Jacket
£64.99
England Energy
England Energy Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
England Energy
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
£69.99
England x Palace
England x Palace Women's Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
England x Palace
Women's Short-Sleeve Football Top
£64.99
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Women's T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT
Women's T-Shirt
£29.99
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
+1
Bestseller
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
£44.99
Nike Swift Butterfly
Nike Swift Butterfly Women's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Running T-Shirt
Bestseller
Nike Swift Butterfly
Women's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Running T-Shirt
£39.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Crop Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Crop Leggings
£39.99
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
£27.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
£49.99
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
£32.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (approx.) Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (approx.) Football Shorts
£22.99
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
£59.99
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Dress
Bestseller
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Dress
£119.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
£39.99
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Tennis Dress
Just In
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Tennis Dress
£89.99
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Skirt
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Skirt
£79.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Stirrup Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Stirrup Leggings
£49.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
£34.99
Nike
Nike Running Gilet (5L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Running Gilet (5L)
£119.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
+1
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
£27.99
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
£89.99
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Wide-Leg Trousers
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Wide-Leg Trousers
£54.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Short-Sleeve Graphic Top
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Short-Sleeve Graphic Top
£49.99
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
£37.99
ACG Five Towers
ACG Five Towers Zip-Off Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Five Towers
Zip-Off Trousers
£149.99
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
£89.99
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Women's Tank Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Women's Tank Top
£49.99
Nike Attack
Nike Attack Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 10cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Attack
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 10cm (approx.) Shorts
£27.99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
£79.99
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
£49.99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
£79.99
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
£54.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
£37.99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 8cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 8cm (approx.) Running Shorts
£74.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Just In
Jordan Sport
Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
£44.99
F.C. Barcelona Third
F.C. Barcelona Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Just In
F.C. Barcelona Third
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
£64.99
F.C. Barcelona Strike Third
F.C. Barcelona Strike Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Trousers
Just In
F.C. Barcelona Strike Third
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Trousers
£69.99
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
£32.99
AFC Richmond 2026 Stadium Home
AFC Richmond 2026 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
AFC Richmond 2026 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
£89.99
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Skirt
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Skirt
£79.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Stirrup Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Stirrup Leggings
£49.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
£34.99
Nike
Nike Running Gilet (5L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Running Gilet (5L)
£119.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
+1
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
£27.99
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
£89.99
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Wide-Leg Trousers
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Wide-Leg Trousers
£54.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Short-Sleeve Graphic Top
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Short-Sleeve Graphic Top
£49.99
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
£37.99
ACG Five Towers
ACG Five Towers Zip-Off Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Five Towers
Zip-Off Trousers
£149.99
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
£89.99
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Women's Tank Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Women's Tank Top
£49.99
Nike Attack
Nike Attack Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 10cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Attack
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 10cm (approx.) Shorts
£27.99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
£79.99
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
£49.99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
£79.99
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
£54.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
£37.99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 8cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 8cm (approx.) Running Shorts
£74.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Just In
Jordan Sport
Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
£44.99
F.C. Barcelona Third
F.C. Barcelona Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Just In
F.C. Barcelona Third
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
£64.99
F.C. Barcelona Strike Third
F.C. Barcelona Strike Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Trousers
Just In
F.C. Barcelona Strike Third
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Trousers
£69.99
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
£32.99
AFC Richmond 2026 Stadium Home
AFC Richmond 2026 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
AFC Richmond 2026 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
£89.99
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At least 50% sustainable materials women's clothes: move in the right direction

Feel even better about your apparel when you choose our sustainable women's clothing. Whether you're heading to the gym, taking to the pitch or cheering from the stands, we've got options to suit you. Expect innovative technology across the collection, designed to help you perform. Like sustainable clothes for women featuring Nike Dri-FIT. This acclaimed fabric wicks sweat away from the skin, so you stay cool and dry. Or Therma-FIT technology that traps your natural body heat between the fibres to give you warmth without weight.


In our women's sustainable clothing edit, you'll find soft, smooth materials built with plenty of flex. This means there's nothing holding you back from performing at your best. A wide range of colours and styles makes it easy to find clothing to suit your unique vibe. Look out for the iconic Nike Swoosh on chests and cuffs, bringing a premium pop to your workout wardrobe.


We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our women's sustainable clothing. Recycled polyester reduces waste and lowers carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. Plus, organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. The result? You get the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose sustainable women's clothing with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.