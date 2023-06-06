Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials - Apparel

      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (1)
      Sustainable Materials
      Material 
      (1)
      Sustainable Materials
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Back Type 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Countries 
      (0)
      Collaborator 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Nike Eclipse
      Nike Eclipse Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Eclipse
      Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's T-Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's T-Shirt
      £24.95
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      £44.95
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      £44.95
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      £34.95
      Nike Swoosh Run
      Nike Swoosh Run Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh Run
      Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top
      Nike Dri-FIT Pacer
      Nike Dri-FIT Pacer Women's 1/4-Zip Sweatshirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Pacer
      Women's 1/4-Zip Sweatshirt
      £39.95
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      £37.95
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's High-Support Non-Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's High-Support Non-Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Capri Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Capri Leggings
      £32.95
      Nike Dri-FIT Pacer
      Nike Dri-FIT Pacer Women's 1/4-Zip Sweatshirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Pacer
      Women's 1/4-Zip Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Fitted Tracksuit
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Fitted Tracksuit
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's 18cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast
      Women's 18cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Running Shorts
      Nike Zenvy (M)
      Nike Zenvy (M) Women's Gentle-support High-waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets (Maternity)
      Just In
      Nike Zenvy (M)
      Women's Gentle-support High-waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets (Maternity)
      £69.95
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Just In
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      £79.95
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      £32.95
      France 2022/23 Stadium Away
      France 2022/23 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Just In
      France 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      £39.95
      FFF Strike
      FFF Strike Women's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Shorts
      Just In
      FFF Strike
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Shorts
      £37.95
      England 2022/23 Stadium Home
      England 2022/23 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Just In
      England 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      £39.95
      FFF
      FFF Women's Nike Dri-FIT Anthem Football Jacket
      Just In
      FFF
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Anthem Football Jacket
      £79.95
      FFF Strike
      FFF Strike Women's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Top
      Just In
      FFF Strike
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Top
      £44.95
      England Standard Issue
      England Standard Issue Women's Nike Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
      Just In
      England Standard Issue
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
      £84.95
      FFF Academy Pro
      FFF Academy Pro Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Top
      Just In
      FFF Academy Pro
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Top
      £59.95
      Related Stories

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.