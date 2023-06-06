Skip to main content
      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials - Apparel

      Men
      Sustainable Materials
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Tour Men's Washed Golf Polo
      Just In
      Nike Dri-FIT Tour
      Men's Washed Golf Polo
      £64.95
      Club América 2022/23 Stadium Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Just In
      Club América 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      £74.95
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Vent Max Men's Training Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Vent Max
      Men's Training Trousers
      £64.95
      Naomi Osaka Short-Sleeve Button-Down Top
      Just In
      Naomi Osaka
      Short-Sleeve Button-Down Top
      £64.95
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Men's Woven Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Men's Woven Running Trousers
      £59.95
      Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Fitness Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma
      Men's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Fitness Top
      £69.95
      Nike Windrunner Men's Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Windrunner
      Men's Running Jacket
      £99.95
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-Sleeve Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Miler
      Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-Sleeve Running Top
      £32.95
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Men's Synthetic-Fill Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Men's Synthetic-Fill Running Jacket
      Nike Dri-FIT Phenom Elite Men's Knit Trail Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Phenom Elite
      Men's Knit Trail Running Trousers
      Nike Miler Men's Repel Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Miler
      Men's Repel Running Jacket
      £72.95
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's 20cm (approx.) Knit Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's 20cm (approx.) Knit Training Shorts
      Nike Therma-FIT Strike Winter Warrior Men's Football Pants
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT Strike Winter Warrior
      Men's Football Pants
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Just In
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      £79.95
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Just In
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      £39.95
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Match Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      Just In
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Match Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      £124.95
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Run
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      £24.95
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Men's 1/4-Zip Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Men's 1/4-Zip Running Top
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's 20cm (approx.) Knit Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's 20cm (approx.) Knit Training Shorts
      £29.95
      FFF Academy Pro Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Top
      Just In
      FFF Academy Pro
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Top
      £59.95
      Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Fitness Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma
      Men's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Fitness Top
      Nike Challenger Men's 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Challenger
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      £34.95
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Challenger Men's Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Challenger
      Men's Running Trousers
      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.