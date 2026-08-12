Summer sneakers and footwear: follow your dreams
Power through your warm-weather workout in a pair of summer shoes from our latest footwear range. If the Great Outdoors is calling, we have hiking shoes and trainers to support you every step of the way. Look out for engineered lugs that provide multidirectional grip. Plus, you'll find snugly fitted uppers that keep dirt and debris out. If you'll be training on hard surfaces, go for durable rubber outsoles that are built to take a pounding.
Keep cool with breathable uppers
Staying focused is key to a strong sporting performance. So our range of sports shoes for summer includes styles made with lightweight mesh that won't weigh you down. Meanwhile, the woven fabric promotes good airflow. This helps your body shed excess heat fast, so your feet stay fresh for longer. If you're heading out onto the football pitch, we have snugly fitted sock-style boots that help you feel closer to the ball. You'll also find pairs with engineered textures in targeted strike zones. These give you extra control and accuracy for high-speed dribbles and deadly strikes.
All-day comfort
From long-distance runs to outdoor circuit sessions, summer training can be tough on your body. For a propulsive feel underfoot, choose designs with our Air units built in. They absorb the force of your movement, then spring back into shape. This creates an energising effect to power you forward. Plus, we build our summer trainers with supportive cushioning through the midsole. It soaks up the energy of each push-off and landing. This helps cut down on fatigue and lowers the risk of injury.
Easy-on designs for busy days
Whether you're heading to the pool or switching from the pitch to the changing room, our summer shoes are a practical choice. Look out for sliders made with water-friendly materials that are easy to clean. You'll find contoured pieces that provide comfortable cushioning and support for your foot. Meanwhile, grippy outsoles help you stay stable on tiled, wet or slippery surfaces. For a little more coverage, you can choose closed-toe mule styles.
Help young athletes fly high
Future sporting superstars can chase down their dreams in a pair of summer sneakers from our junior range. We create them with the same top-spec materials that we use for our adult footwear. Think outsoles with thoughtfully designed tread patterns to match the needs of their sport. Lightweight mesh uppers that flex with their foot for natural movement. And plush underfoot cushioning to protect growing bodies as they hone their skills.
Nike's Move to Zero
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. As part of this, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste since 2008. To join us, choose Nike summer shoes from our Sustainable Materials range. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.