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Leggings with Pockets

Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
+1
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
£99.99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
£64.99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
£79.99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
£59.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
+1
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
£89.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
£79.99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
30% off
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
+1
Bestseller
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
£44.99
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
£22.99
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
£109.99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
£34.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 15cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 15cm (approx.) Shorts
£44.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
£54.99
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
£64.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
+3
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
£89.99
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
£27.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
£99.99
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx) Trail Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx) Trail Running Shorts
£64.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
£54.99
ACG Lava Loops
ACG Lava Loops Men's Dri-FIT ADV 1/2-Length Trail Running Tights
Recycled Materials
ACG Lava Loops
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 1/2-Length Trail Running Tights
£79.99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT Running Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT Running Tights
£64.99
Nike ACG 'Lunar Ray'
Nike ACG 'Lunar Ray' Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lunar Ray'
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Tights
£99.99
Nike One
Nike One Girls' Dri-FIT Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Girls' Dri-FIT Flared Leggings
£29.99
NikeCourt
NikeCourt Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts with Pockets
£39.99

Sports leggings with pockets: enjoy total freedom

To perform at your best, you need total freedom. Nike leggings with pockets deliver just that. Blending sportswear innovation with a practical design, they fit like a second skin. But you'll also have places to stash your essentials while you're on the move. And, because our designs stretch in all directions, you can train in comfort without worrying about them sagging or slipping.


Stay focused on what matters


Whether you're training for a marathon or hitting the gym, our sports leggings with pockets give you the support you need. Look out for innovative technology such as our InfinaLock fabric. This helps to improve blood flow and reduce fatigue, so you can train harder, smarter and for longer. With all your essentials safely stashed away, you can also stay focused on what matters.


Designs made with performance in mind


Things can get heated when you're pushing your limits. To help you stay cool, choose pocket leggings crafted with Dri-FIT technology. This smart fabric wicks moisture away from the skin, moving it across the garment's surface so it can evaporate quickly. This means you stay dry and fresh for longer. Breathable weaves allow air to circulate, keeping you comfortable as you chase your goals. For maximum ventilation, opt for styles featuring mesh panels in high-heat zones.


Made for comfort


Looking for leggings with pockets that'll pass the squat test with flying colours? Our durable fabrics won't let you down. Choose a firm-support style that'll keep you moving with confidence—even during the toughest workouts. And for a smooth silhouette and maximum coverage, why not go for a pair with an extra-wide waistband? These designs help prevent rolling and sliding, so you can stay focused on your goals.


Keep your essentials close


Our leggings feature multiple pockets in easy-access areas, including on the front of the leg or the back of the waistband. Look out for drop-in back pockets that are ideal for storing smaller items like keys and cards. Meanwhile, leggings with phone pockets make it super-easy to stash your phone when you're running or hiking. For maximum security, look out for leggings with zip pockets that are perfect for keeping your essentials safe. And because we know how much comfort matters, we've made our side pockets seamless to minimise irritation.


Stay cool in breathable shorts


For warm-weather workouts, lightweight shorts are a must. Explore sleek biker shorts that flex with you, along with cropped 7/8-length and capri-style leggings for a little more coverage. No matter what pair you choose, you can expect super-stretchy materials that feel smooth against your skin.


Join us to protect the future of sport


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose leggings with the Sustainable Materials tag. This means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.