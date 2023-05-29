Men's yoga pants: find your flow
Today, more than ever, athletes are turning to the discipline of yoga to build physical strength and mental resilience. Whether you're taking on a challenging flow or enjoying a relaxing sequence, our yoga pants for men give you the supportive comfort you need to maintain your focus and unlock your inner calm.
Powering through a demanding ashtanga class or testing your limits with a new posture? Our men's yoga pants come with clever tech to help you perform at your peak. Dri-FIT fabrics wick away sweat and dry quickly, so you feel cool and fresh for longer. You can keep your kit light and breezy with a pair of three-quarter yoga pants, or add extra coverage with full-length men's yoga trousers with cosy cuffed ankles.
The one area we all need to focus on is the battle to protect our planet. Pick up yoga trousers for men made with sustainable materials to do your part in protecting our future. As part of our Move to Zero programme, we're recycling an average of one billion plastic bottles a year, using them to make premium polyester fabrics with outstanding sportswear performance and a 30% lower carbon footprint.