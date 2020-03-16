  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Trousers & Tights

Kids Fleece Trousers & Tights

Fleece
Nike Sportswear Swoosh
Nike Sportswear Swoosh Older Kids' French Terry Trousers
Nike Sportswear Swoosh
Older Kids' French Terry Trousers
£39.95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tech Fleece Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Tech Fleece Trousers
£54.95
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
Nike Air
Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
£23.97
£34.95
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
Nike Air
Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
£37.95
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Younger Kids' Trousers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Younger Kids' Trousers
£42.95
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Baby (12–24M) Hoodie and Joggers Set
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Baby (12–24M) Hoodie and Joggers Set
£54.95
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Baby (12–24M) Hooded Overalls
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Baby (12–24M) Hooded Overalls
£48.95
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Toddler 2-Piece Set
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Toddler 2-Piece Set
£73.95
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pants
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pants
£26.9
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Toddler Cuffed Trousers
Nike Club Fleece
Toddler Cuffed Trousers
£20.95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
£26.95
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' (Boys') Tracksuit
Nike Air
Older Kids' (Boys') Tracksuit
£64.95
Nike Tech Fleece
Nike Tech Fleece Baby Fleece Overall
Nike Tech Fleece
Baby Fleece Overall
£53.95
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pants
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pants
£26.95
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
£29.95
PSG
PSG Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Joggers
PSG
Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Joggers
£61.95
Nike Tech Fleece
Nike Tech Fleece Younger Kids' Trousers
Nike Tech Fleece
Younger Kids' Trousers
£47.95
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Baby (12–24M) Hoodie and Trousers Set
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Baby (12–24M) Hoodie and Trousers Set
£54.95
Nike Tech Fleece
Nike Tech Fleece Younger Kids' (Girls') Trousers
Nike Tech Fleece
Younger Kids' (Girls') Trousers
£52
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Younger Kids' Trousers
Nike Club Fleece
Younger Kids' Trousers
£20.95
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Older Kids' Trousers
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Trousers
£44.97
£64.95
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Baby (12–24M) Hoodie and Joggers Set
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Baby (12–24M) Hoodie and Joggers Set
£52.47
£65.95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Younger Kids' Joggers
Nike Sportswear
Younger Kids' Joggers
£20.47
£25.95
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
£20.47
£29.95