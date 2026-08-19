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High-Waisted Leggings & Tights

(79)
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
+1
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
£99.99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
£64.99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
£79.99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
£59.99
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
£49.99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
£54.99
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
£39.99
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
£39.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
+1
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
£89.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
£79.99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted Printed 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted Printed 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
£104.99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
£94.99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
30% off
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
£99.99
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
+1
Bestseller
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
£44.99
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
£119.99
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
£119.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
£54.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
+3
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
£89.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
£39.99
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
£119.99
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
£22.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
£49.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Stirrup Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Stirrup Leggings
£49.99
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
£94.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Just In
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
£59.99
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
£109.99
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted Flared Leggings
£27.99
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless Women's 86.5 (approx.) Straight Leggings
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
Women's 86.5 (approx.) Straight Leggings
£99.99
NikeSKIMS Weightless
NikeSKIMS Weightless Women's High-Waisted V-Panel Leggings
NikeSKIMS Weightless
Women's High-Waisted V-Panel Leggings
£84.99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
£59.99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
£54.99
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
£69.99
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
£24.99
Nike (M) One
Nike (M) One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts With Pockets (Maternity)
Recycled Materials
Nike (M) One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts With Pockets (Maternity)
£32.99
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Just In
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
£27.99
Nike (M) One
Nike (M) One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
Recycled Materials
Nike (M) One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
£49.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
£54.99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
£34.99
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
£69.99
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
£109.99
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
£64.99
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
£59.99
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted Bonded 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted Bonded 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
£119.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
£54.99
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Shorts
£69.99
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
£69.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 15cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 15cm (approx.) Shorts
£44.99
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
£94.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Just In
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
£59.99
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
£109.99
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted Flared Leggings
£27.99
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless Women's 86.5 (approx.) Straight Leggings
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
Women's 86.5 (approx.) Straight Leggings
£99.99
NikeSKIMS Weightless
NikeSKIMS Weightless Women's High-Waisted V-Panel Leggings
NikeSKIMS Weightless
Women's High-Waisted V-Panel Leggings
£84.99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
£59.99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
£54.99
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
£69.99
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
£24.99
Nike (M) One
Nike (M) One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts With Pockets (Maternity)
Recycled Materials
Nike (M) One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts With Pockets (Maternity)
£32.99
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Just In
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
£27.99
Nike (M) One
Nike (M) One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
Recycled Materials
Nike (M) One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
£49.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
£54.99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
£34.99
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
£69.99
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
£109.99
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
£64.99
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
£59.99
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted Bonded 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted Bonded 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
£119.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
£54.99
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Shorts
£69.99
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
£69.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 15cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 15cm (approx.) Shorts
£44.99

High-waisted leggings: move to the max

Get ready to pick up the pace in our high-waisted leggings. Whether you're taking to the streets or hitting the gym, our apparel gives you the added coverage and support you need to smash your goals. Super stretchy materials mean there's nothing holding you back from pushing further. Plus, the durable construction means you can squat deeper, and the material stays opaque. The high waistband is designed to fit snugly and prevent rolling or slipping as you train. Check out options with branded bands for a bold look. You'll also find styles with the iconic Nike Swoosh on hips and cuffs, bringing a pop to your workout wardrobe. A wide range of colours makes it easy to find a pair to suit you.


What makes our high-waisted tights ideal for big challenges? The compressive fabric helps to improve circulation, so that your muscles stay warm and protected. This allows you to recover faster after your workout, so you can maximise your training schedule. On chilly days, pick a pair of full-length leggings to keep cold weather at bay. In warm conditions, cropped styles give you breathability when the intensity rises. When it comes to comfort, we've got you covered. Flat seams across our range work to prevent irritation during long sessions. For a free feeling, go for leggings constructed without a front seam—stopping the material from riding up so you get a smooth fit.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose high-waisted leggings with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.