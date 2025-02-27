Girls' Trainers & Shoes

Trainers for girls: support & confidence

Wherever she wants to go, girls' Nike trainers have the tech to get her there. Our girls' shoes deliver all-day comfort, whether she's playing on the pitch or in the garden.

Grip that keeps girls moving

Trainers for girls with rubber outsoles deliver ultimate grip and stability, so she can step, turn and jump with precision. She'll enjoy traction with every stride thanks to our iconic outsoles. We first added circle patterns to the forefront of shoes to help basketball players pivot sharply on the court, while full-length waffle outsoles nod to Nike's heritage and our first-ever sports shoes. Girls' trainers with flex grooves allow feet to bend easily for a natural feel. Plus, reinforced overlays around the toe tip add extra durability and protect the toes.

Move fearlessly in running shoes

If she's into running, choose trainers for girls in lightweight designs, so she feels quick on her feet. Girls' trainers made from breathable materials will make her feel like nothing is holding her back. Running shoes for girls with hook-and-loop straps are easy to get on and off. Plus, they help keep girls' feet locked in for support and stability with each step.

Cushioning for comfort

Our cushioning has been giving Nike trainers a relentlessly springy feel for decades. We developed the Air Force 1 in 1982 as the first basketball shoe with Nike Air technology—and we didn't stop there. Go for girls' shoes with a hidden Air-Sole unit or choose a shoe with visible Air Max units to see the bounce. Shoes with Max Air units from heel to toe deliver all-day comfort for sports and play. Plus, foam cushioning provides softness with every movement. Shoes for girls with Nike React foam midsoles create the ultimate responsive cushioning, while ankle padding delivers extra support.

Hit the ground running with functional features

Our shoes for girls are designed with sustainability in mind. That's why we use as many recycled materials as possible without compromising on performance. Nike trainers made with breathable mesh keep feet cool and ventilated from the playground to the track. And look out for girls' shoes made from real and synthetic leather for some real throwback looks. These materials also add durability and make shoes easy to clean. Plus, when it's time to train or play, our easy lacing system creates a snug fit with just one pull.

Girls' trainers for every stage

Booties have simple hook-and-loop closures for a secure fit that's easy to put on and take off. Our toddler shoes provide protection for first steps with softness that keeps them comfortable. Feet feel stable in girls' Nike trainers and little toes have room to grow. Meanwhile, slightly older kids get the support of a sports shoe with designs that deliver a fresh look on schooldays and weekends. They can turn heads with futuristic designs or keep it simple with our iconic classics. Go for girls' white trainers for a crisp, fresh look, or choose girls' black Nike trainers for maximum impact on the move.