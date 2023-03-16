Baby shoes: small steps with confidence
Wrap little feet in cushioned comfort with Nike toddler shoes and baby trainers. Baby shoes with flexible soles move with the feet, so they can bend and flex as they explore their capabilities. Plus, rubber soles provide traction that makes crawling a breeze and offers all-important grip for those first tottering steps.
Our trainers for toddlers with hook-and-loop straps make it easy to get them dressed in the morning. For super fast changes, choose toddler trainers with FlyEase technology – the lace-free closure system has a strap and zip that wraps around the ankle.
When it comes to infant trainers, the inside counts too. With that in mind, soft foam on the interior of our shoes delivers a comfy feeling all day long. Add this to the flexible padding around the ankle and their feet are fully supported. For those toddlers already up and running about, infant shoes with Air units offer cushioning with every step. And there's no need to worry about overheating – our baby shoes with breathable mesh and lightweight textile uppers allow constant airflow when they're on the go.