Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Dance
        2. /
      2. Clothing
        3. /
      3. Trousers & Tights
        4. /
      4. Tights & Leggings

      Dance Leggings & Tights

      Tights & Leggings
      Gender 
      (0)
      Women
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Dance
      Brand 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Graphic Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Graphic Training Shorts
      £37.95
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Modern
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Modern Women's High-Waisted Biker Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Modern
      Women's High-Waisted Biker Shorts
      £49.95
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted Dance Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted Dance Leggings
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
      £89.95
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Training Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Training Biker Shorts
      £32.95
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      £32.95
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Nike Sportswear Favourites Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      £27.95
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      £32.95
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Bike Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Bike Shorts
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Younger Kids' Leggings
      Nike Sportswear
      Younger Kids' Leggings
      £17.95
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Shorts
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Nike Sportswear Favourites Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      £27.95
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Training Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Training Leggings
      £32.95
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      £22.95
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Capri Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Capri Leggings
      £29.95
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      £89.95
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      £37.95
      Nike Shine Leggings
      Nike Shine Leggings Younger Kids' Leggings
      Nike Shine Leggings
      Younger Kids' Leggings
      £21.95
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Nike Sportswear Favourites Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      £32.95
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') High-Rise 23cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Rise 23cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Biker Shorts
      £29.95
      Nike One Leak Protection: Period
      Nike One Leak Protection: Period Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One Leak Protection: Period
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      £39.95
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Plus Size)
      £59.95
      Nike One
      Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Bike Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Bike Shorts
      £24.95

      Dance leggings: showcase your talent

      Show off your skills in Nike dance tights. Our dance leggings are made to move with you—that's we craft them with elasticity and comfort in mind. Think ultra-stretchy fabrics that let you bend and flex with ease, plus sweat-wicking technology that keeps you comfortable. Plus, high-waisted options won't slip or budge, so you can stay focused on your performance. You'll also find a variety of leg lengths to suit your dance style.

      Freedom to move

      Your self-expression should know no limits. Our super smooth dance tights feel like a second skin, so you can enjoy total freedom. Try pieces that combine moisture-wicking technology with InfinaSoft fabric—it's lightweight and soft, yet durable and squat-proof. Meanwhile, reduced seams mean you don't have to worry about chafing, so can keep your mind on your routine. Choose dance leggings with an extra-wide waistband to help reduce rolling, pinching and sliding as you move.

      Keep cool in the spotlight

      Sweat stands no chance when you're wearing gear with Nike Dri-FIT technology. The sweat-wicking superpowers of these Nike dance leggings mean moisture can evaporate at lightning speed, helping you stay cool, dry and comfortable. Mesh panels in high-heat areas ensure maximum airflow and breathability, so you can push yourself to your limits. Meanwhile, footless dance tights are ideal for those warm days or when you want to feel the ground under your feet.

      Comfort is key

      Comfort is essential to a great performance. Our stretchy dance tights give you the freedom to move in all directions. High-waisted designs ensure a snug and secure fit that won't wriggle down or slip out of place. Plus, these styles offer extra coverage, so you can bend, stretch and jump with confidence. The premium fabric in our cotton-jersey blend designs provides a soft feel against the skin, and a touch of elastane ensures you can move with maximum flexibility.

      Style them your way

      You want to look as good as you feel—we understand this. That's why we craft Nike dance leggings in a range of colours and styles, so you can find the right options for you. Full-length styles are ideal for colder days, while Capri leggings and shorts will keep you cool when the mercury rises. Go for a classic feel in all-black pairs, or go for neutral tones that'll work with anything. Bold shades and prints are ideal for when you want to make a statement. Plus, branding on the waistband and lower legs delivers that iconic Nike look.

      Dance for the planet

      So we can all continue doing what we love, we need to protect the future of the planet. As part of Nike's Move to Zero initiative, we're on a mission to get to net-zero emissions and net-zero waste. It's why we use recycled materials when making our clothing, such as nylon harvested from old fishing nets and polyester crafted from plastic bottles. We're not at our goal yet, but we're getting closer. To join us, look for pieces with the Sustainable Materials tag across our range of dance tights.