Club Fleece sweatpants and joggers: soft, streamlined apparel
Get high-performance apparel that combines comfort and a classic design when you go for Nike Club Fleece joggers. Explore midweight brushed options that are extra soft on the inside and smooth on the outside. These keep their structured shape while ensuring you stay snug. Looking for a different texture? Pick pairs made from French Terry fabric. With unbrushed loops on the inside, this material has exceptional breathability to keep you feeling good all day.
At Nike, we know getting the right fit is vital. That's why our Club Fleece sweatpants come in standard cuts that are relaxed through the seat and thighs. This gives you flexibility to move freely. Meanwhile, designs that taper towards the ankle have a sleek silhouette that's ideal for warming up and cooling down.
Discover Club Fleece joggers with elasticated waistbands and external drawcords, so you can fine-tune your fit. Want to keep your phone with you while you train? Check out pairs featuring convenient pockets with press-stud closures. These mean you can travel light and ensure your essentials stay close to hand. You'll also find cargo styles with extra-roomy flap pockets on the legs. Choose from streamlined designs with neat ribbed cuffs to keep out draughts and help you stay comfortable throughout the day.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose Nike Club Fleece joggers and sweatpants with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.