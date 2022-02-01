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Nike Black Friday Basketball 2026

Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
30% off
Nike Dominate 8P
Nike Dominate 8P Basketball
Nike Dominate 8P
Basketball
30% off
Nike Everyday Playground 8P
Nike Everyday Playground 8P Basketball (Deflated)
Just In
Nike Everyday Playground 8P
Basketball (Deflated)
28% off
A'One 'Stone Mauve'
A'One 'Stone Mauve' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'One 'Stone Mauve'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
30% off
Sabrina 3 "Gamer"
Sabrina 3 "Gamer" Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 "Gamer"
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Chicago Bulls Essential
Chicago Bulls Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Chicago Bulls Essential
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
28% off
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th'
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Jordan Poole'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Jordan Poole' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Jordan Poole'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
30% off
KD18 'International Blue'
KD18 'International Blue' Basketball Shoes
Sold Out
KD18 'International Blue'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt
29% off
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Mesh Basketball Shorts
30% off
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt
29% off
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
28% off
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
30% off
Milwaukee Bucks Association Edition
Milwaukee Bucks Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Milwaukee Bucks Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
30% off
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
30% off
NBA Essential
NBA Essential Nike Men's NBA T-Shirt
NBA Essential
Nike Men's NBA T-Shirt
28% off
LeBron 'Old Glory'
LeBron 'Old Glory' Nike Men's Basketball T-Shirt
LeBron 'Old Glory'
Nike Men's Basketball T-Shirt
30% off
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers City Edition
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers City Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers City Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
30% off
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
29% off
Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies 2022/23 Association Edition
Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies 2022/23 Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies 2022/23 Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
30% off
Memphis Grizzlies Essential
Memphis Grizzlies Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Memphis Grizzlies Essential
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
28% off
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey
30% off

Nike Black Friday basketball jerseys 2026: show your colours

Nothing says urban cool like a basketball jersey. Whether you're courtside or in the park, nothing shows your passion more than an iconic NBA jersey in your team's colours. Whatever your allegiance, each jersey has one common theme – Nike's dedication to innovation. A case in point is our Dri-FIT technology – it wicks away sweat from the skin, making for quick evaporation to keep you dry and comfortable. And with our Nike Black Friday basketball promo, now's the time to refresh your gear.

And when regular high tops just don't cut it, go for basketball shoes every time. Behind every classic Nike design – from Jordans to LeBrons – there's a whole lot of technology going on inside. From lightweight, breathable materials for total wearer comfort to the inner support and cushioning for protection and safety. We've developed traction control sole grips for rapid stop-starts to assist on court and lace innovations to keep the foot securely in place. It's no wonder that all the best players love these shoes. Take advantage of our Nike Black Friday basketball deals on jerseys and shoes and net yourself a bargain.