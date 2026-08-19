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Basketball Jerseys & Vests

(68)
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Boston Celtics Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
£69.99
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Miami Heat Association Edition
Miami Heat Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Miami Heat Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Golden State Warriors Association Edition
Golden State Warriors Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Golden State Warriors Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama'
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama' Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama'
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
£69.99
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics 2023/24 Icon Edition
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics 2023/24 Icon Edition Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics 2023/24 Icon Edition
Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
£69.99
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic Men's Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Orlando Magic
Men's Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Toronto Raptors Icon Edition
Toronto Raptors Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Toronto Raptors Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets 2024/25 Icon Edition
Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets 2024/25 Icon Edition Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets 2024/25 Icon Edition
Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
£69.99
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Indiana Pacers Association Edition
Indiana Pacers Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Indiana Pacers Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
£87.99
Boston Celtics Association Edition
Boston Celtics Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Cleveland Cavaliers Icon Edition
Cleveland Cavaliers Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Cleveland Cavaliers Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
San Antonio Spurs Association Edition
San Antonio Spurs Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
San Antonio Spurs Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Boston Celtics Statement Edition Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Swingman Jersey
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Swingman Jersey
£79.99
New Orleans Pelicans Icon Edition
New Orleans Pelicans Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
New Orleans Pelicans Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers Icon Edition
Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Indiana Pacers Icon Edition
Indiana Pacers Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Indiana Pacers Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
New York Knicks Association Edition
New York Knicks Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
New York Knicks Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Boston Celtics Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Kyrie Irving Dallas Mavericks 2022/23 Association Edition
Kyrie Irving Dallas Mavericks 2022/23 Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Kyrie Irving Dallas Mavericks 2022/23 Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Cleveland Cavaliers 2025/26 Hardwood Classics
Cleveland Cavaliers 2025/26 Hardwood Classics Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Cleveland Cavaliers 2025/26 Hardwood Classics
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
£87.99
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder 2022/23 Association Edition
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder 2022/23 Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder 2022/23 Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Miami Heat Icon Edition
Miami Heat Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Just In
Miami Heat Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Slovenia
Slovenia Men's Jordan Limited Jersey Road Shirt
Just In
Slovenia
Men's Jordan Limited Jersey Road Shirt
£82.99
Denver Nuggets Icon Edition
Denver Nuggets Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Denver Nuggets Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey
£72.99
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
£87.99
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV NBA Authentic Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV NBA Authentic Jersey
£184.99
Oklahoma City Thunder Icon Edition
Oklahoma City Thunder Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Oklahoma City Thunder Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Los Angeles Lakers City Edition
Los Angeles Lakers City Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers City Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Greece Limited Road
Greece Limited Road Men's Nike Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
Greece Limited Road
Men's Nike Basketball Jersey
£99.99
Devin Booker Phoenix Suns 2023/24 Association Edition
Devin Booker Phoenix Suns 2023/24 Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Devin Booker Phoenix Suns 2023/24 Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Minnesota Timberwolves Association Edition
Minnesota Timberwolves Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Minnesota Timberwolves Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Victory Jersey
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Victory Jersey
£89.99
Phoenix Suns Icon Edition
Phoenix Suns Icon Edition Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Phoenix Suns Icon Edition
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Denver Nuggets Association Edition
Denver Nuggets Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Denver Nuggets Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
USAB Limited Road
USAB Limited Road Men's Nike Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
USAB Limited Road
Men's Nike Basketball Jersey
£99.99
Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers Icon Edition
Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Indiana Pacers Icon Edition
Indiana Pacers Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Indiana Pacers Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
New York Knicks Association Edition
New York Knicks Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
New York Knicks Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Boston Celtics Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Kyrie Irving Dallas Mavericks 2022/23 Association Edition
Kyrie Irving Dallas Mavericks 2022/23 Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Kyrie Irving Dallas Mavericks 2022/23 Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Cleveland Cavaliers 2025/26 Hardwood Classics
Cleveland Cavaliers 2025/26 Hardwood Classics Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Cleveland Cavaliers 2025/26 Hardwood Classics
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
£87.99
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder 2022/23 Association Edition
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder 2022/23 Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder 2022/23 Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Miami Heat Icon Edition
Miami Heat Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Just In
Miami Heat Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Slovenia
Slovenia Men's Jordan Limited Jersey Road Shirt
Just In
Slovenia
Men's Jordan Limited Jersey Road Shirt
£82.99
Denver Nuggets Icon Edition
Denver Nuggets Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Denver Nuggets Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey
£72.99
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
£87.99
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV NBA Authentic Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV NBA Authentic Jersey
£184.99
Oklahoma City Thunder Icon Edition
Oklahoma City Thunder Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Oklahoma City Thunder Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Los Angeles Lakers City Edition
Los Angeles Lakers City Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers City Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Greece Limited Road
Greece Limited Road Men's Nike Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
Greece Limited Road
Men's Nike Basketball Jersey
£99.99
Devin Booker Phoenix Suns 2023/24 Association Edition
Devin Booker Phoenix Suns 2023/24 Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Devin Booker Phoenix Suns 2023/24 Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Minnesota Timberwolves Association Edition
Minnesota Timberwolves Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Minnesota Timberwolves Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Victory Jersey
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Victory Jersey
£89.99
Phoenix Suns Icon Edition
Phoenix Suns Icon Edition Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Phoenix Suns Icon Edition
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Denver Nuggets Association Edition
Denver Nuggets Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Denver Nuggets Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
USAB Limited Road
USAB Limited Road Men's Nike Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
USAB Limited Road
Men's Nike Basketball Jersey
£99.99

Rep your game in basketball vests, jerseys and kits

Basketball jerseys: built for the game


Basketball jerseys are made to move with the pace of play. Whether you're running drills, getting shots up or pushing through a full-court game, the right jersey helps you stay comfortable. Lightweight fabrics feel smooth against the skin. Sleeveless cuts free up your arms for passing, shooting and defending. It's easy to bend, jump and change direction, thanks to split hems and easy fits. Browse basketball vests, kits and jersey styles for men, women and kids, with all options built for performance on the court and relaxed wear off it.


Stay dry when the tempo rises


As your session heats up, Nike Dri-FIT technology helps draw sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation. The result is a dry feel that lasts through warm-ups, scrimmages and extra reps. Selected performance basketball jerseys feature Nike Dri-FIT ADV, combining moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering to help boost airflow when you need it most. Breathable weaves and stretch materials let the jersey flex with your body, so that you can stay loose from the first possession to the final shot.


Official looks for NBA and WNBA fans


Show who you back with official NBA and WNBA jerseys inspired by the teams and players you follow. Shop Swingman jerseys for a court-ready feel with everyday versatility, or choose Authentic styles with details that reflect what the pros wear. You'll also find Icon, Association, Statement and City Edition designs, plus throwback Hardwood Classics and kids’ jerseys for younger fans. Whether you're dressing for match day or slipping a casual layer over a tee, these basketball jerseys bring team pride into your rotation without getting in the way of movement.


Basketball vests for comfort beyond the court


A good basketball vest should feel easy the moment you put it on. Standard and loose fits give you space to move, while flexible necklines and neat trims help cut out distractions. A versatile vest is your go-to for training, pick-up games and gym sessions, as well as everyday activities. Pull one over a long-sleeved base layer when the air feels cooler, or wear it alone to keep things light when you're kicking back indoors. The simple sleeveless style is breathable, airy and ready for action. This is sportswear that looks at home on the court and feels right for the rest of your day.


Find basketball kits in your fit and style


Choose a basketball kit based on how you like to move. For high-intensity sessions, look for Dri-FIT fabric, breathable panels and a shape that gives you a full range of motion. For lifestyle wear, a relaxed basketball jersey offers easy layering and shows your allegiance. Kids’ options help young players and fans get into the game in sizes made for them. Use the filters to browse by league, team, player, fit or materials, then shop the jersey that matches your game, your support and your everyday rhythm.


Move to Zero


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join our journey, choose basketball clothing with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.