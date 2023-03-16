School clothes and sportswear: inspire their love of sport
Go for gold this term with our hardworking collection of school PE kits. White t-shirts made with Dri-Fit technology stay fresh and comfortable during tough sessions, while PE shorts with breathable, durable fabric will see them through the match in style. And for outdoor sports, choose lightweight tracksuits to keep them cool, even when the game heats up.
Back to school sportswear from Nike delivers comfort and style, long after the school bell rings. Track athletes will love our tanks and leggings with added stretch, so clothes feel close and secure. Junior sports bras give girls the confidence to train hard and reach their potential. And when the temperature drops, brushed-back fabrics and hooded tops will keep them warm out on the field.
Every athlete has to play by the rules. That's why we've got simple styles in school uniform-friendly shades of black, white and navy. Black-on-black badging gives young stars the logo they love while sticking to the dress code.