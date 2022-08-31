Skip to main content
      Phantom/Sand Drift/White/Gold Suede
      Black/Black/White
      White/Pure Platinum/Metallic Platinum

      With its easy-going lines, heritage athletics look and, of course, visible Air cushioning, the Nike Air Max SC is the perfect finish to any outfit. The rich mixture of materials adds depth while making it a durable and lightweight shoe for everyday wear.

      • Colour Shown: Phantom/Sand Drift/White/Gold Suede
      • Style: CW4554-004

        AmandaC - 31 Aug 2022

        These shoes run HUGE!! I always wear a 8.5 in Nike, got them and thought they were mens shoes! I am exchanging for a 7.5 and hope they work! Order a whole size down! So disappointing and shipping took forever. Have not had this experience with Nike so I’m hoping the exchange comes quickly.

      • COMFORTABLE and STYLISH

        AlexandriaB519695919 - 31 Aug 2022

        I was so excited when these came in - they are SO comfortable, look better in person and I can see these will be a great, everyday shoe. It runs true to size for me. Very happy!

      • Great every day shoe

        Bek35 - 15 Jul 2022

        Great shoe, very comfortable, true to size, Easy to wear