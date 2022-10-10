Nike For You: Design Your Own Gifts

The Ultimate Gift
Show Them You Know Them
Check out the videos below to get inspiration and create the perfect shoe for your loved ones.
Fam Comes First
Family is always number one. But even then, it’s not easy to find a gift that has that personal touch. And that’s where Nike By You comes in.
Design a truly unique gift by customising a Nike shoe to match your loved one’s style — like a pair of one-of-a-kind Air Force 1s — to make their day.
A Shoe As Unique As Them
So if you’re a big fan of someone who’s a big fan of football, you can design them a one-of-a-kind pair of Blazers in their team colours.
Get Them Their True Colors
Marathon runner in the family? Cheer them on with a personalised message on their kicks or a specially selected pattern in their favourite colours. A custom pair of VaporFlys is sure to put a spring in their step.