ADDED TO BAG
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart

NIKE ZOOM

SHOP NOW
Zoom_Innovation_CDP_P1_Desktop.jpg

NIKE ZOOM Pressurised airbags provide responsive support to help you stay comfortable throughout the day.

Flyknit_Innovation_CDP_P2_Desktop.jpg

ULTRA RESPONSIVE. ULTRA QUICK. Nike Zoom technology combines pressurised air with internal fibres to deliver highly responsive
cushioning that springs back fast, so you can move faster.

SHOP NIKE ZOOM
Flyknit_Innovation_CDP_P2_Line_Desktop.jpg
1102 Zoom CDP Shoebar DT.jpg

SHOP NIKE ZOOM Find shoes with responsive cushioning designed for your sport.

NIKE ZOOM FOR RUNNING Propel you forward by returning energy to
your foot with each stride.

NIKE ZOOM FOR TRAINING Powering your workout with responsive cushioning no
matter which direction you're moving.

NIKE ZOOM FOR BASKETBALL Slash, post up and rebound with sustained power from
responsive Zoom Air units.

Flyknit_Innovation_CDP_P2_Line_Desktop.jpg
Flyknit_Innovation_CDP_P7_Desktop.jpg

NIKE ZOOM TECHNOLOGY First introduced in 1995 after more than a decade of research and development, Nike Zoom is a responsive cushioning designed for
athletes across multiple sports whose performance is based on speed.

Zoom_Innovation_CDP_P5a_Desktop.jpg

WHAT IS NIKE ZOOM? A cushioning made from strategically placed Nike Air units with tightly stretched
fibres woven inside. The thin yet powerful cushioning turns the pressure of each
step into energy for the next move.

Zoom_Innovation_CDP_P5b_Desktop.jpg

HOW DOES NIKE ZOOM WORK? As you step down, tiny fibres inside the pressurised Zoom Air units are
compressed, dispersing the force of your step to soften impact. Then they
quickly snap back into place, springing you into your next move.

Flyknit_Innovation_CDP_P8_Desktop.jpg
SHOP NIKE ZOOM
0309_P5_DESKTOP.jpg
white_space_300_jp.jpg

PUT SOME ZOOM IN YOUR RUN Zoom Air is a key element to our fastest distance running shoe ever and
the technology is available in several models. Do you wanna go faster?
Of course you do. Check out how Zoom can propel your running.

MORE ZOOM
Flyknit_Innovation_CDP_P9_FooterNav_Desktop.jpg

EXPLORE OTHER NIKE INNOVATIONS See how Nike products adapt to and enable astonishing athletic feats.

SHOES

CLOTHING

ACCESSORIES & EQUIPMENT

FEATURED

Loading