Women's Football Ripple Effect

A Change that Starts at Home

Sofia and her teammates, Gabi and Nicoly, are very aware of the challenges facing girls who want to play and watch football. They've experienced it first hand, whether showing up to a park and seeing only men and boys on the pitches, or getting strange looks and questions like, "Are you a boy?". Eventually, the girls joined Pelado Real Football Club, the only private all-girls club in São Paulo.



In Brazil, parents' minds need the most changing, says Júlia Vergueiro, the founder of Pelado Real. Families can often be the biggest hurdle to getting daughters into the sport. There's a long-standing culture of boys being given footballs while girls are given dolls. By simply broadcasting women's football, she says, the mindset is shifting.



"Before, if parents thought only their daughters wanted to play football, they didn't want to share that with anyone", says Júlia. "Now they go to work and people are saying, 'Did you see Andressa's goal? Did you see that move?' And they can say, 'Wow, my daughter also plays football and she wants to be just like her!' So that becomes something they're proud of".