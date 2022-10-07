Department of Nike Archives

A place to find inspiration from the past to imagine the future.

Rebels Are Never Done

From missing the Oregon State High School Athletics Championships to shattering records on the world stage, Steve Prefontaine showed us that guts are worth more than gold. See how the OG Nike...

Never Done Listening

Bill Bowerman wasn't just an innovator … he was also a problem-solver, and he taught us all that no matter how big or small a problem is, the first step is to listen …

Never Done Challenging Convention: Circa 72

We built our reputation on challenging the status quo. Our latest collection, Nike Circa 72, re-imagines past innovations for future generations.

Never Done Iterating: Pegasus: Running's Workhorse

Over the past four decades, the Pegasus went from a utility running shoe, to an afterthought and is now one of Nike's most beloved staples. Explore the history of our most popular running shoe ever.

Never Done Rising: Rise of Women’s Football

Get inspired by the '99ers historic victory that elevated the game to new heights for athletes everywhere.

Never Done Questioning: NSRL

Learn how the origin of the Nike Sport Research Laboratory built the foundation for sport science innovation.

Never Done Making Moves: Genealogy of Speed

The Mercurial created a new era of football, where "fast" is more than a player attribute, it's a lifestyle.

Never Done Inspiring: Ad Revolution

Nike was built on iconic advertising as much as innovative products, and the approach was just as revolutionary. Dive into the adverts that moved us, and learn about their modern counterparts.

Never Done Imagining: The Power of Air

Unwrap the behind-the-scenes stories, surprising moments and daring decisions that enabled Air to transcend culture against all odds—and get inspired by it to create your own iconic iterations.

Never Done Breaking The Mould: The Waffle Mindset

Discover the legacy of the Waffle Racer, a breakfast-inspired breakthrough that changed the future of running and innovation forever—and how it continues to inspire creators from all walks of life...

Never Done Breaking Barriers: Joan Benoit Samuelson's Legacy

Joan Benoit Samuelson's incredible marathon win in 1984 shattered the world's assumptions about what female athletes were capable of. Dive into the moment, and learn how it was built upon the...

Never Done Leaving a Mark: Swoosh

As we celebrate 50 years of Nike's iconic logo, we look back at how it came to be—and how it wasn't initially seen as the home run you might expect.