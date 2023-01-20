Check Out These 5 Warm Nike Hoodies for Winter Weather
Buying Guide
From cosy fleece pullovers to classic zip-up sweatshirts, these five Nike hoodie styles will keep you warm all winter.
Whether for a chilly commute or an outdoor winter workout, braving the cold calls for warm layers that are easy to strip off once you're toasty. A warm pullover or zip-up hoodie makes for the optimal cold-weather layer that can be thrown on underneath a winter coat for extra insulation or worn on its own with a cosy, casual outfit.
The warmest hoodies from Nike feature heat-regulating technology, fluffy fabrics, zip pockets and adjustable hoods that make them well-suited for winter workouts or everyday wear. Read this guide to learn more about the best winter-weather hoodies by Nike.
5 Warm Hooded Sweatshirt Styles by Nike
1. Nike Therma-FIT ADV Hoodies
For a durable Nike hoodie built with technology to keep you toasty, go for a Nike Therma-FIT ADV hoodie. The innovative materials in these garments provide heat-regulating benefits to maintain the body's warmth—without overheating.
A range of hoodie styles contain Nike Therma-FIT ADV technology, from cropped fleece hoodies with a cinched hem to high-performance training styles with a side zip for adjustable ventilation. No matter what the style, any hoodie in this collection is engineered for warmth.
For athletes who want to shop with sustainability in mind, consider the Nike Forward hoodie. These sweatshirts contain heat-regulating Nike Therma-FIT ADV technology while also featuring the latest apparel innovation by Nike.
Nike Forward uses an efficient needle-punching process, instead of traditional knit and woven processes, to create cosy, soft and insulating garments with recycled materials. The first collection produces an average of 75 percent less carbon compared to standard knit materials.
2. Nike Dri-FIT Hoodies
Found in all kinds of Nike athletic garments including sweatshirts, Nike Dri-FIT Technology is designed to disperse moisture across the surface of a piece of fabric, allowing for quick evaporation.
Nike Dri-FIT hoodies are great for winter workouts because they won't trap sweat once the body heats up, helping athletes avoid that feeling of damp, sweaty clothes after a tough workout. These hoodies can also make for a great base layer under a windbreaker or rain jacket, if you're planning to work out in rainy, windy or even snowy conditions.
3. Nike Tech Fleece Hoodies
For a premium and sleek-looking Nike hoodie that also packs in warmth, check out the Nike Tech Fleece collection. These sweatshirts (and the matching bottoms) feature a lightweight design that's warm without being bulky, and they contain convenient zip pockets. These sweatshirts come in a wide range of colours and in men's, women's and kids' sizes.
4. Nike Club Fleece Hoodies
Similar to Tech Fleece, Nike Club Fleece hoodies are versatile and classic and they can easily be layered to add a level of warmth to any outfit. The main difference between the two fleece materials, however, is that Club Fleece is an ultra-soft, brushed fleece material with a laid-back and cosy look.
Some styles feature ribbing on the sleeves and on the hem and most pullover hoodies feature a classic kangaroo pocket. You'll also find zip-up iterations as well as versions with a funnel-neck hoodie. Pick Club Fleece when you're going for a casual, comfy vibe.
And like Tech Fleece, you can pair your Club Fleece hoodie with matching bottoms.
5. Nike Phoenix Fleece Hoodies
With styles ranging from knee-length, zip-up hoodies to oversize pullover hoodies, Nike Phoenix Fleece women's sweatshirts offer an effortless, cosy look and a modern take on the classic fleece hoodie.
Most Phoenix Fleece hoodies are designed to provide a roomy fit. Combined with a super-soft brushed fleece fabric and a spacious feel, these hoodies are made for warmth and comfort.
Words by Julia Sullivan