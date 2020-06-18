We all know that kids love to play games. But we have it on good authority that us adults love them, too. So for this workout, let's get everyone involved. Spin a tale to the fam about how the floor is really lava. You can start the workout as normal as you all lunge and squat on the "regular floor". However, as soon as one of you calls out "the floor is lava!", everyone must stop and jump onto the sofa (or anything else nearby) to keep their feet off the fiery-hot ground.



As the "lava" dissipates, you can tell everyone to return to the floor for the caterpillars and star jumps. But not for long! At any time, the floor can transition again (as soon as someone yells it out). Make sure the family is always on guard and ready to make the leap.