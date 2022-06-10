How Knee Sleeves Can Improve Your Squats

Out of all the joints in your body, your knees are most prone to enduring lots of stress. If you're experiencing knee pain that is aggravating enough, you might feel the need to avoid exercise. But weight-bearing exercise such as running can actually improve the quality and strength of the cartilage in your joints, and resistance training such as squats and lunges can strengthen the muscles around your knee joint to help prevent pain and injury.

If you're just getting started with your workout routine, performing squats might aggravate pain and stiffness in your knee. Building up your repetitions slowly can help, but you might need some extra support and pain relief as you build strength in your knees. A pair of knee sleeves can help you squat with proper form and alleviate pain and swelling. Here's what you need to know about the sleeves, whether you're a lifter, into powerlifting or simply want some knee support during your run or workout.