Jay Jay Revlon Tells Us How This One Coach Shaped His Entire Life

Everyone has that one coach. Someone who’s got their back, any place, any time. It could be a sibling who’s always looking out for you. A career mentor ready to dish out life lessons. Or an actual sports coach, there to shape your mindset as much as your skills. For Jay Jay Revlon, a pioneer in the UK ballroom scene, that one coach was Leanne Pero. She’s been a mentor to him since he first walked into The Movement Factory in Peckham, aged just 14, and she’s kind of a combination of all of those things—and then some.





What was your first impression of Leanne?



She was just there, running everything. I didn’t realise how young she was at the time—the age difference is not that much between us. It was crazy to me that someone so young could have such a hold on a company that existed for the community.