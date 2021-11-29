Jay Jay Revlon Tells Us How This One Coach Shaped His Entire Life
Everyone has that one coach. Someone who’s got their back, any place, any time. It could be a sibling who’s always looking out for you. A career mentor ready to dish out life lessons. Or an actual sports coach, there to shape your mindset as much as your skills. For Jay Jay Revlon, a pioneer in the UK ballroom scene, that one coach was Leanne Pero. She’s been a mentor to him since he first walked into The Movement Factory in Peckham, aged just 14, and she’s kind of a combination of all of those things—and then some.
What was your first impression of Leanne?
She was just there, running everything. I didn’t realise how young she was at the time—the age difference is not that much between us. It was crazy to me that someone so young could have such a hold on a company that existed for the community.
What made the space Leanne created so special and kept you coming back for all those years?
It was always professional but they were always really honest with feedback. I felt like it came from a place of “We want you to do better” and that was so important.
How has Leanne shaped who you are as a person?
She taught me no matter how many times people say to you you can’t do it—even when I’m doubtful—I can overcome it. Leanne started becoming a sister as well as my teacher. She always has my back; she tells me when I’m wrong and when I’ve done right. She’s that external person that will always listen, never pick a side and tell you the god’s honest truth—no matter if I don’t want to hear it!
She’s always that person who’s there that will give me those words of encouragement and just be real, unfiltered, genuine and good-hearted. She makes time. All these things that Leanne has done, I’ve grasped and done the same. If someone who has 150 things going on at one time—like she does—can make time for you, then I can always do that too.
Where do you think you’d be without Leanne’s support?
After uni I definitely didn’t want to dance at all anymore. That school killed everything inside me. Leanne pulling me into The Movement Factory at the time that I was leaving uni had to be a godsend; my love for dance came back through teaching others. I’ve done a lot of things and it’s because of the space Leanne created for me.
What’s the most important lesson Leanne has ever taught you?
That dance should be accessible to everyone. Regardless of funds or ability, it should always be accessible to everyone. There should never be a point when someone feels like they can’t come because they don’t have XYZ. Freedom to dance is important, but the access to be able to do that is more important.
I always say ‘no one should be inaccessible to anyone.’ and Leanne was one person from the beginning who has always been accessible regardless of what was going on.
What values have you taken from Leanne that you use as a coach yourself?
Patience is super key. A level of honesty. A level of being human. Give your students advice that’s going to project them upwards.
