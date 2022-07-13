How To Swim Faster, According to Coaches

Resistance training can help your stroke and body position in the water. Exercises that focus on hinging (such as deadlifts), squatting, single-leg balances, pulls (such as lat pull-downs) and core work are all important to do out of the pool when you want to become faster.

"All these movements translate to the water very well", said Lee Sommers, strength coach for the Nation's Capital Swim Club, Rockville-Montgomery Swim Club and All Star Aquatics. For instance, quad strength will help your kick strength and power. Hamstring strength will improve swimming resilience for later in the race. "The more powerful the lower body and hips, the less you have to rely purely on your upper body [to move you through the water]", he said.

Strong lats are important for your stroke, as this muscle group allows you to pull more water as you swim. And core work helps improve stroke efficiency and proper body position and helps guard your body against injury, he said.

Specifically, training pull-ups may also pay dividends in the water. Research shows that pull-up performance is related to swimming speed, per a 2018 issue of The Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research, likely because it's a marker for upper-body strength.

Aim for one or two strength sessions per week and consider working with a personal trainer to help you programme correctly.