How to Do Crunches Properly

Crunches are a bodyweight exercise that can be done anywhere, by anyone from beginners to experienced athletes. That's why they're the staple of any ab routine and perfect for at-home fitness workouts.

Aside from their practicality, crunches are a hugely effective abdominal exercise. They primarily help you build muscle in the abdomen. Crunches are an isolation exercise, which means they target and isolate the abs, helping you to enhance your mind-muscle connection.

This transfers into other exercises and sports. When you learn how to connect to and contract your abs, you also improve core activation in other exercises. For example, during a barbell squat, your core is fired up, working to keep the barbell stable in both the concentric and eccentric phase. A weak core impacts your ability to perform exercises effectively. Weak core muscles also leave you susceptible to poor posture, injuries and lower back pain.

But as with all exercises, if your form isn't right, you're not going to be getting the results you deserve. You might even be targeting unintended muscles and causing imbalances or risking injury. Here's how to perform crunches properly.