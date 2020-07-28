Create the Perfect Running Route

Stay Safe on the Road

01. Plan Ahead



Sure, you could just head out the door. But planning can make for a safer, more enjoyable run. That doesn't mean you can't explore new routes or neighbourhoods when you feel like it. Just map out your run ahead of time, and at least know where the water fountains and public bathrooms are, says Woods. "You don't want to find yourself 5 miles from home dying of thirst or needing to pee and still have to run back somehow". If you're going solo, Woods recommends sharing your plan with a friend and bringing cash and a debit or credit card, just in case.



02. Double-Check the Weather



We wouldn't constantly talk about it if it wasn't constantly changing. Even a slight swing in temperature and potential inclement conditions could affect the route you choose, how much hydration you carry and what you wear. And major swings can be dangerous if you aren't prepared.



When the weather isn't great but you're determined to run outside, adjust your route to make the best of the situation. For example, don't do that trail run if it's raining and you don't want to navigate deep puddles, and head to a track if rain is obscuring visibility on the road.



03. Avoid Traffic and Pollution



Be mindful of where your route takes you. If you're running on the road, stick to a wide shoulder or running lane to give cars plenty of berth. And avoid running during rush hour, which forces you to fight for space on the streets and could increase the amount of polluted air you inhale.