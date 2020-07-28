HIT to Maximise Time and Results

There's a reason HIT is an integral part of my workout programming: it gets big results in a small amount of time. Not only is it efficient, but you can do a HIT workout anywhere, no equipment needed.

Adding HIT into your routine twice a week is enough to be transformative, yet protects you from burning out. It can produce a metabolic afterburn that will have you torching calories for hours post-workout. HIT is a great way to improve your cardiovascular fitness, improve overall body strength, increase lean muscle mass and burn fat.