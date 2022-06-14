Game Recognises Game: Playground Coffee's Zenat Begum with Producer Elle Clay

Indeed, Zenat's Playground isn't like other coffee shops. Since it opened in 2016, it has become a community hub. In addition to serving great coffee, as Elle's endorsement affirms, the café is also a space for poetry readings, workshops, radio broadcasts and book swaps (neighbours are free to leave or pick up a book). In the past year, Playground has also participated in a community fridge initiative that launched across New York City, in which neighbours donate food and others can take what they need.



Zenat learnt the ins and outs of managing a small business from her father, who owned a DIY store in the same location for 20 years. Elle also knows what it's like to take lead on a project from the ground up. She's the founder of Wild Child NYC, a production company that specialises in experimental storytelling and marginalised narratives. She hosts her own podcasts and has worked on a number of other projects in film and audio.



Elle and Zenat's combined love for their Brooklyn neighbourhood and community activism, as well as passion for their businesses, turned them into fierce collaborators on events at the multi-use Playground space. Here, they discuss how they each build successful teams around them to support their community and what role basketball (another shared love) has had in their work.





Elle: Zenat, since I met you, you have been about your 'hood. You've always been about the community. When COVID hit, Playground really separated itself from everyone by taking the lead to really embrace the community and provide resources for people protesting, but also food with your community fridges. How did you, I won't say pivot because you've always done community work, but how did you go from being inside the shop to outside the shop?



Zenat: An old friend from high school brought the idea of doing a community fridge to me. The farmers' markets have been overproducing vegetables and produce for the last few months. They've just been handing it out or distributing from the food banks. I put out some Bat-Signals, and before I knew it, we were up and running. Then I started meeting Playground regulars and locals who were taking from the fridge every day. This was an array of service workers, essential workers, people who work on construction sites, people who run day cares and couldn't stop going to work because it would be a detriment to their finances. While I'm talking to you, I'm actually looking over at the fridge. Almost 10 people have dropped by in the last hour to drop stuff off and also pick stuff up. The project has been going really amazingly. There have been hiccups along the way, as many projects have ... But you have to work past that because a greater vision is that we're feeding people at a time that it's desperately needed.