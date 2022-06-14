Beyond the Fit: Momo Hassan-Odukale Is Redefining Nigerian Fashion

I feel like getting to know and having personal relationships with these creatives and designers here is something I wouldn't have the same access to if I was in London. So, yeah, it's important that I'm home and able to do this. I moved back to Nigeria knowing what I wanted to do here. It was just about, "Where am I? Where do I want my base to be?" I want my base to be where I'm from, and that definitely was linked to what I want to do. In the future, we'll be working with lots of brands across Africa. I want to constantly be travelling in Africa. So it's about what I want to do and what I feel will basically have a bigger impact on my life. I feel like that's being here.