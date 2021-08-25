4. Pick the Right Size Gym Backpack

There are generally a couple of ways to measure the size of a backpack. One is by measuring a backpack's dimensions, and the other is based on volume.

With dimensions, consider the height, width and depth of the backpack. Then measure that against the length of your own back. Measure from the point where your neck meets your shoulders to the point on your back aligned with the top of your hips.

Choose a backpack that fits within this space comfortably. Most Nike backpacks range from 33cm for kids' backpacks to more than 53cm for adult bags.

When it comes to volume, think about what items you'll be packing, such as clothing, gear, a laptop, shoes, toiletries and chargers. A common way to measure backpack volume is in litres.

A medium-sized bag will suffice for most gym goers. These range from about 30 to 40 litres, which should easily hold a pair of sneakers, a change of clothes, water bottle, small toiletries kit and some gym accessories such as gloves or wristbands.

If you plan to use your gym backpack for travel or hiking, it may be a good idea to look for something bigger. A 50-litre gym bag ought to give you a bit more flexibility here, fitting all of the items mentioned above plus some extra clothing or gym gear.

While you browse online, always look for photos that show a model wearing the backpack to give you a better understanding of the actual size.