      Arlo Parks: On Songwriting & Mental Health

      Culture

      Arlo Parks has become a guardian-like figure in delivering encouraging lyrics to her listeners. Verses like “It won’t hurt this much forever” in recent release ‘Hurt’ remind us that no matter what you’re going through right now, no matter how upside down things may feel, you’re not alone and there is light at the end of the tunnel. We got Arlo and Apple Music radio host, Rebecca Judd, to discuss what inspired the hit song in the first place. Press play to learn about The Penny Drop moment everything clicked for Arlo Parks – where she found her voice and decided to use songwriting for the greater good, to help others.

      Want to hear what songs inspire Arlo and Rebecca to be the best at what they do? Have a listen to their playlists, over on the Nike app now.

      Arlo: My Life In TracksRebecca’s Feel Good Playlist

