      Équipez-vous pour votre prochaine aventure avec le sac à dos Nike ACG Karst. Sa conception solide présente de nombreux rangements pour emporter toutes les affaires nécessaires à vos escapades. Le sac à dos comporte des détails robustes tels qu’un clip en boucle d'accrochage et une sangle personnalisable pour le corps.

      • Room For Improvement

        d4purcell - 25 juil. 2021

        I've had the bag for less than a month and with average use, the strap hoops are stretched out already. Straps are not secure. Also, the outside pockets are not large enough to hold water bottles. Both issues make this bag unusable for me.

      • Love it

        B R. - 12 juil. 2021

        comfortable

      • Fashion imitation of a serious bag

        AlexT156460213 - 04 mai 2021

        Lots of bells and whistles, but ultimately this thing is cheaply made and has already started falling apart with casual use. A shame as on paper it's great. I'd happily pay double RRP for the same thing again but made properly.

