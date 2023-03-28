Omite para ir al contenido principal
      1. Fútbol
      2. Ropa
      4. Pantalones cortos

      Hombre Fútbol Pantalones cortos

      Pantalones Y MallasChándalesPantalones cortos
      Nigeria 2022/23 Stadium
      Nigeria 2022/23 Stadium
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Materiales sostenibles
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Strike Liverpool FC
      Producto agotado
      Strike Liverpool FC
      34,99 €
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Materiales sostenibles
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      39,99 €
      Segunda equipación Match Liverpool FC 2022/23
      Materiales sostenibles
      Segunda equipación Match Liverpool FC 2022/23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Materiales sostenibles
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      29,99 €
      Tercera equipación Stadium Tottenham Hotspur 2022/23
      Materiales sostenibles
      Tercera equipación Stadium Tottenham Hotspur 2022/23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Materiales sostenibles
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      24,99 €
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Materiales sostenibles
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      17,99 €
      Liverpool FC Strike Elite
      Materiales sostenibles
      Liverpool FC Strike Elite
      Tercera equipación Stadium FC Barcelona 2022/23
      Materiales sostenibles
      Tercera equipación Stadium FC Barcelona 2022/23
      39,99 €
      Primera y segunda equipación Match Chelsea FC 2022/23
      Materiales sostenibles
      Primera y segunda equipación Match Chelsea FC 2022/23
      Primera equipación Match París Saint-Germain 2022/23
      Materiales sostenibles
      Primera equipación Match París Saint-Germain 2022/23
      Primera y segunda equipación Stadium Nigeria 2022/23
      Materiales sostenibles
      Primera y segunda equipación Stadium Nigeria 2022/23
      39,99 €
      Brasil
      Brasil
      39,99 €
      Primera y segunda equipación Match Tottenham Hotspur 2022/23
      Materiales sostenibles
      Primera y segunda equipación Match Tottenham Hotspur 2022/23
      Strike Atlético de Madrid
      Materiales sostenibles
      Strike Atlético de Madrid
      París Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium
      París Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium
      Primera equipación Stadium Países Bajos 2020
      Materiales sostenibles
      Primera equipación Stadium Países Bajos 2020
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Materiales sostenibles
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Liverpool FC Strike
      Materiales sostenibles
      Liverpool FC Strike
      34,99 €
      Strike Tottenham Hotspur
      Materiales sostenibles
      Strike Tottenham Hotspur
      Primera equipación Stadium FFF 2022/23
      Materiales sostenibles
      Primera equipación Stadium FFF 2022/23
      39,99 €
      Tercera equipación Stadium Atlético de Madrid 2022/23
      Materiales sostenibles
      Tercera equipación Stadium Atlético de Madrid 2022/23
      39,99 €
      Historias relacionadas

      Men's football shorts: stay pitch-ready with durable gear

      Enjoy total comfort during training or complete your match-day outfit with Nike's football shorts for men. Choose shorts with replica design details like crests and patterns to get the same look as the pros on the pitch. Inspired by the world's biggest sports stars, signature details help you rep your team and display your pride, so you get an authentic look—ready to display on the pitch or in the stands.

      Keep cool and focused in football shorts for men

      The super quick-drying fabric of our men's football shorts keeps you fresher for longer. Sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology absorbs moisture and pulls it away from the skin where it can evaporate fast. Whether you're a player or fan for the day, you'll feel dry well beyond the 90 minutes. Football shorts with mesh areas provide extra airflow when you're moving. Plus, raised knit in high-heat areas—like the waistband and back of the legs—delivers extra breathability. Warm air can escape and cool air flows in to keep you cool when the temperature rises.

      Get a stretch that keeps you moving

      When you want to give a match or a training session everything you've got, you need high-performance clothing that works with your body. The lightweight fabric of our football shorts gives you the stretch you need to run your hardest while playing. Choose shorts with a data-driven design made to move as you do, so you stay comfortable during warm-ups and agility drills. Plus, the woven fabric feels smooth against your skin as you stride. Get just the right amount of coverage from men's shorts, with seams that fall above the knees or at the mid-thigh. You can bend and jump with confidence knowing we've got you covered.

      Football shorts with a fit that feels just right

      Our football shorts are designed to help you move so nothing gets in the way when the ball is at your feet. Pick standard-fit men's shorts for relaxed comfort or go for a streamlined fit with no drag to hold you back. Elastic waistbands feel smooth and comfortable, so you can focus on your performance. Look out for designs that can be tightened or loosened for extra security—shorts with hidden drawcords let you adjust your fit discreetly.

      Stash your stuff in shorts with pockets

      Our men's football shorts with convenient pockets give you a secure place to store your essentials when you're on the move. Keep your phone or headphones safe in the side pockets, or use them to warm up your hands if the temperature plummets. Shorts with extra zipped pockets let you keep keys, wallets or other valuables safe and within reach—so you can keep your head in the game.