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Tech Fleece Inglaterra Jogger Nike Football - Hombre - Work Blue/Blanco

Tech Fleece Inglaterra

Jogger Nike Football - Hombre

114,99 €
Selecciona tu tallaGuía de tallas
Este producto queda excluido de las promociones y descuentos del sitio web.
Recogida gratuita
Click and Collect disponible al pasar por caja

Este jogger es ideal para mantener la comodidad mientras animas a Inglaterra. Se ha confeccionado con nuestro tejido Tech Fleece premium y ligero y ofrece suavidad por dentro y por fuera para mayor calidez sin añadir volumen.


  • Color mostrado: Work Blue/Blanco
  • Modelo: IB6412-486

Tech Fleece Inglaterra

114,99 €

Este jogger es ideal para mantener la comodidad mientras animas a Inglaterra. Se ha confeccionado con nuestro tejido Tech Fleece premium y ligero y ofrece suavidad por dentro y por fuera para mayor calidez sin añadir volumen.

Detalles del producto

  • Cuerpo: 53 % algodón/47 % poliéster. Interior del bolsillo (lado del puño): 100 % algodón.
  • Lavar a máquina
  • De importación
  • Color mostrado: Work Blue/Blanco
  • Modelo: IB6412-486

Talla y ajuste

    • Modelo: talla M y 189 cm de altura
    • Ajuste entallado: elegante y a medida
    • Longitud de 7/8: por el tobillo
  • Guía de tallas

Envíos y devoluciones

Los gastos de envío estándar son de 5 € para pedidos de menos de 99 € si no eres Nike Member y para pedidos de menos de 50 € si eres Nike Member.

Devoluciones gratuitas en un plazo de 30 días, con algunas excepciones.

Evaluaciones (2)

5 estrellas

  • Yoni834533243

    I love the design of the tracksuit but if they could change one thing on it, I would want the pocket on the sleeve on the other sleeve if that was possible for future designs if that is allowed. Otherwise I love the tracksuit.

  • georges616954792

    Top quality and highly recommend it.

Tech Fleece Inglaterra Jogger Nike Football - Hombre

Tech Fleece Inglaterra

114,99 €

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