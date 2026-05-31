 
Imagen 1 de 5
Buenas valoraciones
Sudadera con capucha y cremallera completa de tejido Knit Therma-FIT Nike MAVN - Niña - Crema II/Negro/Crema II

Materiales reciclados

Nike MAVN

Sudadera con capucha y cremallera completa de tejido Knit Therma-FIT - Niña

64,99 €
Crema II/Negro/Crema II
Negro/Negro/Negro
Tattoo/Negro/Tattoo
Steam/Negro/Steam
Pink Smoke/Negro/Pink Smoke
Selecciona tu tallaGuía de tallas
Este producto queda excluido de las promociones y descuentos del sitio web.
Recogida gratuita
Click and Collect disponible al pasar por caja

Para la confección de este producto se ha empleado, al menos, un 75 % de fibras de poliéster reciclado

No se querrán quitar esta sudadera con capucha oversize, ideal para hacer frente al frío. Confeccionada con un tejido Knit premium, ultracálido y grueso, esta prenda es extremadamente suave por dentro y por fuera, e incorpora la tecnología Therma-FIT para ofrecerte comodidad. Una sudadera sencilla de calidad superior que es de todo menos básica.


  • Color mostrado: Crema II/Negro/Crema II
  • Modelo: IM1763-236

Nike MAVN

64,99 €

No se querrán quitar esta sudadera con capucha oversize, ideal para hacer frente al frío. Confeccionada con un tejido Knit premium, ultracálido y grueso, esta prenda es extremadamente suave por dentro y por fuera, e incorpora la tecnología Therma-FIT para ofrecerte comodidad. Una sudadera sencilla de calidad superior que es de todo menos básica.

Ventajas

  • La tecnología Nike Therma-FIT ayuda a controlar el calor natural del cuerpo para mantener la calidez en los días fríos.
  • La cintura elástica interna y las pinzas en las costuras recogen el tejido y crean un diseño plisado voluminoso.

Detalles del producto

  • Forro del cuerpo/capucha: 80 % poliéster/10 % spandex/10 % lyocell Interior de los bolsillos: 75 % poliéster/13 % algodón/12 % rayón
  • Tirador de la cremallera suave al tacto
  • Lavar a máquina
  • De importación
  • Color mostrado: Crema II/Negro/Crema II
  • Modelo: IM1763-236

Talla y ajuste

    • Modelo: talla L y 163 cm de altura
    • Ajuste oversize: extragrande y espacioso
  • Guía de tallas

Envíos y devoluciones

Los gastos de envío estándar son de 5 € para pedidos de menos de 99 € si no eres Nike Member y para pedidos de menos de 50 € si eres Nike Member.

Devoluciones gratuitas en un plazo de 30 días, con algunas excepciones.

Método de fabricación

    • El poliéster reciclado empleado en los productos Nike procede de botellas de plástico recicladas que se limpian, se desmenuzan y se convierten en pellets. A continuación, los pellets se transforman en el hilo nuevo de alta calidad que se utiliza en nuestros productos, para proporcionar un rendimiento máximo con un menor impacto en el medioambiente.
    • Además de reducir los residuos, el poliéster reciclado reduce las emisiones de carbono hasta un 30 % en comparación con el poliéster virgen. Nike recupera una media anual de 1.000 millones de botellas de plástico de vertederos y canales.

Evaluaciones (25)

4.6 estrellas

  • Very Comfortable

    Ced

    My kid loves this jacket so much they don't' want to take it off. This jacket feels extremely comfortable to the touch. My only gripe is that it's one of those jackets that has a shorter torso and longer arms. So the fit is kinda wonky if you are not used to that. The design of this jacket is excellent and the cream color is awesome. I love how simplistic this jacket is and the MAVN design on the hood is very stylish. I LOVE the fabric on this jacket, this could be my favorite feature of this jacket, it's soft and comfortable inside and out. If I could change anything about this jacket I would make the fit normal sized but other than that, this jacket is an excellent pickup

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Tall Girl Approved

    Lili

    Perfect for my niece! She is 10 yrs old but is very tall for a girl her age. This is the perfect length and is very warm.

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Fashion forward

    Tina

    The Nike MAVN Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie stands out for its perfect mix of comfort and style, making it an easy favorite for everyday wear. Its soft, lightweight material feels cozy without being too heavy, so it works well in different weather and keeps you comfortable throughout the day. At the same time, the hoodie has a trendy, sporty look that pairs easily with jeans, leggings, or athletic outfits, giving it a fashionable edge that feels modern and effortless. The sleek design, recognizable Nike branding, and flattering fit make it both practical and stylish, making it a great choice for girls who want to stay comfortable while still looking confident and put together.

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Sudadera con capucha y cremallera completa de tejido Knit Therma-FIT Nike MAVN - Niña

Nike MAVN

64,99 €

Completa el look

Item 3 of 12