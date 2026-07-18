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Nike Everyday Elevated Calcetines largos (3 pares) - Multicolor

Nike Everyday Elevated

Calcetines largos (3 pares)

19,99 €
Nike Everyday Elevated Calcetines largos (3 pares) - Multicolor
Nike Everyday Elevated Calcetines largos (3 pares) - Multicolor
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Recogida gratuita
Click and Collect disponible al pasar por caja

Empieza siempre el día con buen pie. Hemos perfeccionado nuestros calcetines más icónicos, detalle a detalle. Diseñados con tejidos más suaves que mantienen la forma, un acolchado increíble y un nuevo ajuste ceñido: sentirás que caminas por las nubes. Con Nike Court, el estilo de la pista da el salto a las calles.


  • Color mostrado: Multicolor
  • Modelo: IH8633-901

Nike Everyday Elevated

19,99 €

Empieza siempre el día con buen pie. Hemos perfeccionado nuestros calcetines más icónicos, detalle a detalle. Diseñados con tejidos más suaves que mantienen la forma, un acolchado increíble y un nuevo ajuste ceñido: sentirás que caminas por las nubes. Con Nike Court, el estilo de la pista da el salto a las calles.

Ventajas

  • Amortiguación suave y mullida en el talón y el antepié.
  • Sujeción reforzada en el puente del pie y ajuste mejorado para ofrecer comodidad.
  • Refuerzos en la puntera y el talón para resistir el desgaste del día a día.
  • Tecnología Nike Dri-FIT para ofrecer transpirabilidad y comodidad.
  • Malla completa en la parte superior del pie para una mayor transpirabilidad.
  • Talla cosida bajo el pie para emparejarlos fácilmente.

Detalles del producto

  • 67 % algodón/30 % poliéster/3 % spandex
  • Lavar a máquina
  • De importación
  • Color mostrado: Multicolor
  • Modelo: IH8633-901

Envíos y devoluciones

Los gastos de envío estándar son de 5 € para pedidos de menos de 99 € si no eres Nike Member y para pedidos de menos de 50 € si eres Nike Member.

Devoluciones gratuitas en un plazo de 30 días, con algunas excepciones.

Evaluaciones (5)

3.4 estrellas

  • Already falling apart after 1 use

    AmaliaV745713077

    Was really excited to get these socks as they look and feel quite slick. However, these are sadly not very durable, which is disappointing given the premium price tag. I wore them once, and after a wash the fabric has already deteriorated considerably and there is almost a hole over the heel. I submitted a request under the warranty and the response I received was that this was consistent with ‘normal’ wear and tear. As if these were disposable socks! Very poor from Nike.

  • shajua909556203

    Amazing material and comfort. Will continue to buys these from Now on.

  • Poorly made

    StephenL932579669

    Writing on sole broke apart after only a few hours wear walking around shops. Don’t hold much hope for the rest of the pairs

Nike Everyday Elevated Calcetines largos (3 pares)

Nike Everyday Elevated

19,99 €

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