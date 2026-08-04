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Nike Everyday Elevated Calcetines largos (3 pares) - Negro

Nike Everyday Elevated

Calcetines largos (3 pares)

17,99 €
Negro
Multicolor
Multicolor
Multicolor
Multicolor
Multicolor
Multicolor
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Recogida gratuita
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Empieza siempre el día con buen pie. Hemos perfeccionado nuestros calcetines más icónicos, detalle a detalle. Diseñados con tejidos más suaves que mantienen la forma, un acolchado increíble y un nuevo ajuste ceñido: sentirás que caminas por las nubes.


  • Color mostrado: Negro
  • Modelo: HQ4335-902

Nike Everyday Elevated

17,99 €

Empieza siempre el día con buen pie. Hemos perfeccionado nuestros calcetines más icónicos, detalle a detalle. Diseñados con tejidos más suaves que mantienen la forma, un acolchado increíble y un nuevo ajuste ceñido: sentirás que caminas por las nubes.

Ventajas

  • Amortiguación suave y mullida en el talón y el antepié.
  • Sujeción reforzada en el puente del pie y ajuste mejorado para ofrecer comodidad.
  • Refuerzos en la puntera y el talón para resistir el desgaste del día a día.
  • Tecnología Nike Dri-FIT para ofrecer transpirabilidad y comodidad.
  • Malla completa en la parte superior del pie para una mayor transpirabilidad.
  • Talla cosida bajo el pie para emparejarlos fácilmente.

Detalles del producto

  • 67 % algodón/30 % poliéster/3 % spandex
  • Lavar a máquina
  • De importación
  • Color mostrado: Negro
  • Modelo: HQ4335-902

Envíos y devoluciones

Los gastos de envío estándar son de 5 € para pedidos de menos de 99 € si no eres Nike Member y para pedidos de menos de 50 € si eres Nike Member.

Devoluciones gratuitas en un plazo de 30 días, con algunas excepciones.

Evaluaciones (16)

4.8 estrellas

  • Great socks

    Kimmer

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] My grandson bought these about a month ago and loves them.

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks

    Chris

    The Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks offer a soft, padded feel that makes them extremely comfortable to wear. The cushioning adds noticeable support, and even though I’m not usually a fan of high socks, this pair works really well with pants. The Dri‑FIT blend is another highlight—it helps keep your feet dry by reducing sweat, which makes them great for long days or active wear. Overall, they’re a very comfortable, well‑made pair of socks with padding and moisture‑control that make a real difference.

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Basic pair of socks

    Wes

    The Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks are Nike’s most basic sock. They are soft and comfortable and fit well. They do have a little bit of stretch to them. If you’re looking for a simple everyday sock then these would be a good option. They make these in different sizes and sock heights. If your wanting something more specific for like either running, training, or basketball then I’d look at something different from Nike.

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Everyday Elevated Calcetines largos (3 pares)

Nike Everyday Elevated

17,99 €

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