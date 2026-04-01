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Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite Zapatillas de atletismo de fondo con clavos - Carmesí brillante/Lime Blast/Mint Foam/Cave Purple

Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite

Zapatillas de atletismo de fondo con clavos

219,99 €
Carmesí brillante/Lime Blast/Mint Foam/Cave Purple
Citron Pulse/Volt Ice/Laser Orange/Indigo Burst
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Recogida gratuita
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  • Color mostrado: Carmesí brillante/Lime Blast/Mint Foam/Cave Purple
  • Modelo: FZ9315-600

Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite

219,99 €

Su espuma ultraligera y la placa de carbono te ayudan a liberar todo tu potencial el día de la carrera.

Nuestras zapatillas con clavos de larga distancia más conocidas vuelven a colocarse en la línea de salida para seguir batiendo récords. Las Dragonfly 2 Elite cuentan con espuma ZoomX ultraligera y una placa de carbono reactiva para que vueles el día de la carrera. De hecho, han confiado en ellas grandes fondistas de 5.000 y 10.000 metros.

Parte superior de Engineered Mesh

Los nuevos hilos y la estructura superior perfeccionada mejoran la transpirabilidad y la comodidad. Su ajuste adaptable ofrece una sensación increíble y se ha diseñado para llegar más lejos. El talón reforzado mejora la estabilidad.

Espuma ZoomX

La espuma ZoomX en todo el pie, la más ligera y resistente de Nike, ofrece un gran retorno de energía en cada pisada.

Conexión estable

Los cuatro clavos fijos ayudan a reducir el peso de la placa y crean una plataforma ancha y plana para ofrecer una conexión estable con la pista.

Placa de carbono

El carbono contribuye a la reactividad de la placa y ayuda a reducir el peso. El diseño curvo proporciona propulsión.

Novedades

El mediopié y el antepié ligeramente más anchos en comparación con la versión anterior mejoran la estabilidad en las rectas y, sobre todo, en las curvas.

Detalles del producto

  • Color mostrado: Carmesí brillante/Lime Blast/Mint Foam/Cave Purple
  • Modelo: FZ9315-600

Envíos y devoluciones

Los gastos de envío estándar son de 5 € para pedidos de menos de 99 € si no eres Nike Member y para pedidos de menos de 50 € si eres Nike Member.

Devoluciones gratuitas en un plazo de 30 días, con algunas excepciones.

Evaluaciones (18)

4.4 estrellas

  • Hot, fast, expensive, probably worth it for competitions

    Mother of Dragons

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] The title says it all. This is a shoe for a competitive mid-distance track runner, not for regular mortals. Last year's pair tore at the shoe lace hole. Being careful this year not to make the same mistake again as these shoes are made out of whispers, mesh, and carbon. They're worn for competition.

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Dragonfly 2 Elites Pretty Good

    Orlandoa7f51b6c8db64dff870d5257d71cb13e

    Shoes pretty good main difference from the regular dragonfly’s is the cushion on the feel. It definitely feels a little smoother and lighter. My only critique was that I don’t always need new spikes but I love some of the older colorways but the colors change so quickly that sometimes you just have to get whatever color.

  • Fastest shoes on the market!

    Xctf

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] They do not hold up well at all. They are almost disposable. My son has to get a new pair every 4 races. That being said, they are the fastest shoes on the market. These are racing spikes, so obviously, they aren’t designed for comfort.

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite Zapatillas de atletismo de fondo con clavos

Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite

219,99 €

Nuestras zapatillas con clavos más populares para pruebas de fondo.

Diseñadas para

Atletismo

Tipo de prueba

Carreras de fondo de 1.500 a 10.000 m

Peso

130 g aprox. (número 42 de mujer y de hombre)

Especificaciones técnicas

Peso

130 g aprox. (número 42 de mujer y de hombre)

Tecnología

Espuma ZoomX y placa FlyPlate de fibra de carbono

Novedades

    • La placa de fibra de carbono completa de las primeras Dragonfly te da todavía más respuesta y reduce el peso. El diseño curvo proporciona una sensación de propulsión incluso al final de la carrera, cuando más se nota el cansancio.
    • Se trata del sistema de amortiguación completo con el menor peso y la espuma más resistente de Nike. La espuma ZoomX de la mediasuela y el nuevo método de fabricación perfeccionan el almacenamiento y el retorno de energía.
    • El mediopié y el antepié ligeramente más anchos en comparación con la versión anterior aumentan la estabilidad en las rectas y, sobre todo, en los giros.

Características técnicas

  • Parte superior perfeccionada

    Los nuevos hilos y la parte superior perfeccionada aumentan la transpirabilidad y la comodidad. Su ajuste adaptable se funde con el pie para que llegues más lejos. El talón reforzado favorece la estabilidad.

  • Espuma ZoomX

    La espuma ZoomX en toda la planta, la más ligera y resistente de Nike, ofrece un gran retorno de energía en cada pisada.

  • Conexión estable

    Los 4 clavos fijos reducen el peso de la placa y crean una plataforma ancha y plana para conseguir una conexión estable con la pista.

  • Placa de carbono

    El carbono contribuye a la reactividad de la placa y reduce el peso. El diseño curvo aporta propulsión.

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