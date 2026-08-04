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Nike Club Gorra JDI sin estructura - Negro/Blanco

Nike Club

Gorra JDI sin estructura

27,99 €
Negro/Blanco
Blanco/Negro
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Recogida gratuita
Click and Collect disponible al pasar por caja

Cuando tu look necesita el toque final, ese último detalle de color para conseguir un conjunto perfecto, la sencillez de la gorra Nike Club es la mejor opción. El diseño clásico de seis paneles, suave y sin estructura, ofrece una comodidad informal para darlo todo hasta el final del día. No lo pienses dos veces: "Just Do It".


  • Color mostrado: Negro/Blanco
  • Modelo: FB5370-010

Nike Club

27,99 €

Cuando tu look necesita el toque final, ese último detalle de color para conseguir un conjunto perfecto, la sencillez de la gorra Nike Club es la mejor opción. El diseño clásico de seis paneles, suave y sin estructura, ofrece una comodidad informal para darlo todo hasta el final del día. No lo pienses dos veces: "Just Do It".

Ventajas

  • Tejido Woven de sarga de algodón suave al contacto con la piel para una mayor comodidad durante todo el día.
  • Diseño de profundidad media y seis paneles para un estilo sencillo.
  • Cierre posterior de deslizamiento triple metálico que puede regularse. Correa posterior sobrante que se puede guardar fácilmente en la banda para la frente.

Detalles del producto

  • Bordado "Just Do It." en la corona
  • Logotipo Futura bordado en la parte posterior
  • Ojales bordados
  • 100 % algodón
  • Lavar a mano
  • De importación
  • Color mostrado: Negro/Blanco
  • Modelo: FB5370-010

Envíos y devoluciones

Los gastos de envío estándar son de 5 € para pedidos de menos de 99 € si no eres Nike Member y para pedidos de menos de 50 € si eres Nike Member.

Devoluciones gratuitas en un plazo de 30 días, con algunas excepciones.

Evaluaciones (91)

4.8 estrellas

  • Golf cap

    Jeff

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Bought a Nike cap at Dicks in Hoover, Al to take on once in a lifetime trip to Scotland. While playing The Old Course at St Andrew’s I wore this cap. My pictures will forever have me and this cap smiling on the 18 th green after the round. Way to go Dicks for carrying this cap which comfortably fit and added cool styling.

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Awesome fit

    Michelle

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Finding a good fitting had can be tough. This one fits perfect and doesn’t make my head too hot. It’s great for playing outside with my kids and sports.

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great hat

    DRYAN

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Fits perfectly and very comfortable. Great everyday hay

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Club Gorra JDI sin estructura

Nike Club

27,99 €