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Nike Chaleco de running (5 l) - Negro/Sail/Sail

Materiales reciclados

Nike

Chaleco de running (5 l)

129,99 €
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Recogida gratuita
Click and Collect disponible al pasar por caja

Para la confección de este producto se ha empleado, al menos, un 75 % de fibras de poliéster reciclado

Equípate bien y anímate con el trail running con este chaleco ligero que capilariza el sudor. El ajuste ceñido minimiza el rebote y te permite guardar lo que necesites sin añadir volumen. Además, incluye un montón de opciones para guardar tus cosas, como trabillas de tejido Woven y cordones elásticos extraíbles en la parte posterior para los bastones. Por otro lado, el cierre de cincha en la parte delantera te permite ajustar el chaleco a tu gusto.


  • Color mostrado: Negro/Sail/Sail
  • Modelo: IQ6691-077

Nike

129,99 €

Equípate bien y anímate con el trail running con este chaleco ligero que capilariza el sudor. El ajuste ceñido minimiza el rebote y te permite guardar lo que necesites sin añadir volumen. Además, incluye un montón de opciones para guardar tus cosas, como trabillas de tejido Woven y cordones elásticos extraíbles en la parte posterior para los bastones. Por otro lado, el cierre de cincha en la parte delantera te permite ajustar el chaleco a tu gusto.

Ventajas

  • La tecnología Nike Dri-FIT repele el sudor de la piel para agilizar la evaporación y ayudar a mantener la transpirabilidad y la comodidad.
  • Bolsillo de hidratación en la parte posterior con capacidad para una bolsa vertical de 2 l (no incluida).

Detalles del producto

  • Cuerpo: 53 % nylon/47 % poliéster. Forro: 84 % nylon/16 % spandex.
  • Incluye un gancho para llaves y un silbato
  • Elementos reflectantes
  • Este producto no está diseñado para su uso como equipo de protección individual (EPI)
  • De importación
  • Color mostrado: Negro/Sail/Sail
  • Modelo: IQ6691-077

Talla y ajuste

Envíos y devoluciones

Los gastos de envío estándar son de 5 € para pedidos de menos de 99 € si no eres Nike Member y para pedidos de menos de 50 € si eres Nike Member.

Devoluciones gratuitas en un plazo de 30 días, con algunas excepciones.

Método de fabricación

    • El poliéster reciclado empleado en los productos Nike procede de botellas de plástico recicladas que se limpian, se desmenuzan y se convierten en pellets. A continuación, los pellets se transforman en el hilo nuevo de alta calidad que se utiliza en nuestros productos, para proporcionar un rendimiento máximo con un menor impacto en el medioambiente.
    • Además de reducir los residuos, el poliéster reciclado reduce las emisiones de carbono hasta un 30 % en comparación con el poliéster virgen. Nike recupera una media anual de 1.000 millones de botellas de plástico de vertederos y canales.

Evaluaciones (1)

4 estrellas

  • running vest honest review

    Mohamed8760370052834b909ca4fbeb08e4865a

    it’s a good running vest because you can fit it snuggly onto your upper body. The running flasks can be attached to it so that they don’t move a lot which is great on long runs so you can stay hydrated. it’s synthetic breathable material which means it low-key has the typical sports dry-fit smell so keep that in mind. it should have more reflecting features and more pockets that one can zip. There’s just one pocket with a zipper for your phone which should be way tighter so it doesn’t stick away that far and keeps it closer in my op.

Nike Chaleco de running (5 l)

Nike

129,99 €

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