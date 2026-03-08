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Nike Bolsa de deporte de entrenamiento (24 l) - Negro/Negro/Blanco

Materiales reciclados

Nike

Bolsa de deporte de entrenamiento (24 l)

39,99 €
Negro/Negro/Blanco
Pink Smoke/Negro/Blanco
Crema II/Negro/Sail
TALLA ÚNICA
Recogida gratuita
Click and Collect disponible al pasar por caja

¿Te apetece entrenar? Esta amplia bolsa de deporte te anima a coger tus cosas y salir pitando al gimnasio. El compartimento principal tiene capacidad para tu equipación más grande, como zapatillas, ropa y bandas de resistencia. Un bolsillo con cremallera en el interior ayuda a organizar y tener a mano los artículos pequeños, como las llaves, las joyas o el teléfono. Déjala junto a la puerta y siempre lo tendrás todo a punto para hacer ejercicio.


  • Color mostrado: Negro/Negro/Blanco
  • Modelo: IH7961-010

Nike

39,99 €

¿Te apetece entrenar? Esta amplia bolsa de deporte te anima a coger tus cosas y salir pitando al gimnasio. El compartimento principal tiene capacidad para tu equipación más grande, como zapatillas, ropa y bandas de resistencia. Un bolsillo con cremallera en el interior ayuda a organizar y tener a mano los artículos pequeños, como las llaves, las joyas o el teléfono. Déjala junto a la puerta y siempre lo tendrás todo a punto para hacer ejercicio.

Ventajas

  • Compartimento principal con cremalleras dobles para proporcionar espacio para guardar artículos más grandes.
  • Correa para el hombro regulable y asas dobles para ofrecer cómodas opciones de transporte.
  • Bolsillos interiores para guardar objetos pequeños

Detalles del producto

  • 24L
  • 51 x 33 x 23 cm (ancho x alto x profundidad)
  • 100 % poliéster
  • Limpiar tan solo las manchas
  • De importación
  • Color mostrado: Negro/Negro/Blanco
  • Modelo: IH7961-010

Envíos y devoluciones

Los gastos de envío estándar son de 5 € para pedidos de menos de 99 € si no eres Nike Member y para pedidos de menos de 50 € si eres Nike Member.

Devoluciones gratuitas en un plazo de 30 días, con algunas excepciones.

Método de fabricación

    • El poliéster reciclado empleado en los productos Nike procede de botellas de plástico recicladas que se limpian, se desmenuzan y se convierten en pellets. A continuación, los pellets se transforman en el hilo nuevo de alta calidad que se utiliza en nuestros productos, para proporcionar un rendimiento máximo con un menor impacto en el medioambiente.
    • Además de reducir los residuos, el poliéster reciclado reduce las emisiones de carbono hasta un 30 % en comparación con el poliéster virgen. Nike recupera una media anual de 1.000 millones de botellas de plástico de vertederos y canales.

Evaluaciones (7)

4.9 estrellas

  • Perfect Bag for Workouts

    Good stylish kids shoe

    This duffel bag has quickly become my go to bag for post work trips to the gym. At 24L, this bag is the perfect size for a change of clothes and shoes. Plus, the zippered pocket on the outside is a great size to hold my phone and keys. I especially like the sleeve inside the bag that helps separate my clothes from my shoes. The duffel feels like good quality and I have no doubt it will hold up for a couple of years. This bag won’t work if you’re hoping to store multiple outfits, but if you need a quick bag to store your clothes for that quick gym trip after work, you can’t find a better option out there.

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great Gym Bag!!

    Natalie

    This is my go-to quick gym bag. I love it due to how roomy and spacious it is. It is just enough to carry everything to the gym, without looking overly packed and stuffed. Truly the perfect sized gym bag. The main interior is even spacious enough to hold my gym shoes, change of clothes, and small water bottle. I like using the zipper pockets in the interior of the bag for my keys, gym card, wallet, and phone. The zipper pocket gives me the ease of knowing my smaller or important items are secured. The adjustable shoulder straps are important in my book. Being petite, I find the need to adjust bag straps to fit my body better as well as supporting the weight of the bag. I highly recommend this duffle for your everyday gym carry. I love it!

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Perfect size bag

    MC

    This is the perfect size gym/sport bag. Love the amount of zippers/compartments inside and outside the bag to keep everything organized when on the go. So far it is holding up well-very functional design.

    Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio o a cambio de un descuento.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Bolsa de deporte de entrenamiento (24 l)

Nike

39,99 €

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