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Nike Air Superfly Zapatillas - Mujer - Plata metalizado/Anthracite/Volt/Negro

Nike Air Superfly

Zapatillas - Mujer

30 % de descuento
Plata metalizado/Anthracite/Volt/Negro
Caqui claro/Light Army
Vast Grey/Photon Dust/Dark Smoke Grey/Barely Rose
Plata metalizado/Negro
Burgundy Crush/Tattoo/University Blue
Selecciona tu tallaGuía de tallas
Recogida gratuita
Click and Collect disponible al pasar por caja

Las Superfly marcan el comienzo de una nueva era de diseño inspirado en el running. Se han creado teniendo en cuenta nuestros orígenes, pero con un nuevo Air y una nueva actitud. El diseño de perfil bajo y el patrón de la suela exterior rinden homenaje a su historia en el atletismo, mientras que los acabados texturizados aportan velocidad a tu look.


  • Color mostrado: Plata metalizado/Anthracite/Volt/Negro
  • Modelo: IB5824-001

Nike Air Superfly

30 % de descuento

Las Superfly marcan el comienzo de una nueva era de diseño inspirado en el running. Se han creado teniendo en cuenta nuestros orígenes, pero con un nuevo Air y una nueva actitud. El diseño de perfil bajo y el patrón de la suela exterior rinden homenaje a su historia en el atletismo, mientras que los acabados texturizados aportan velocidad a tu look.

Ventajas

  • Parte superior de piel perforada con detalles de ante para una mayor transpirabilidad y durabilidad.
  • Confección con bordes sin rematar en la zona del tobillo para añadir textura.
  • Tecnología Nike Air en el talón para absorber los impactos y proporcionar amortiguación en cada pisada.
  • Suela exterior de goma que proporciona tracción y patrón en el antepié como guiño a los clavos de los modelos de atletismo.

Detalles del producto

  • Color mostrado: Plata metalizado/Anthracite/Volt/Negro
  • Modelo: IB5824-001

Nike Air

Tecnología Nike Air innovadora para absorber los impactos y proporcionar amortiguación en cada pisada. Se ha diseñado para reducir el peso de las zapatillas sin sacrificar el rendimiento, por lo que es ideal para la actividad deportiva y para aumentar la vida útil de las zapatillas.

Envíos y devoluciones

Los gastos de envío estándar son de 5 € para pedidos de menos de 99 € si no eres Nike Member y para pedidos de menos de 50 € si eres Nike Member.

Devoluciones gratuitas en un plazo de 30 días, con algunas excepciones.

Evaluaciones (33)

4.3 estrellas

  • Great buy. Very comfortable.

    MaimaiT395176293

    Very comfortable shoes. Won’t leave a blister, material is very soft. True to size. I went with my feet measurement as to the sizing because it says runs small but i still went with my usual size in my nike shoes and it just fits right. I have a few nike shoes and it does vary with the sizing, depending on the style of the shoes. I would not recommend if your feet is wide since it fits snug. The main reason why I was drawn to this shoes is the slip on design. Wasn’t hard to put on. Overall, this is a good buy for me and would recommend to others.

  • Stylish

    glaej758257504

    Very nice stylish and comfortable. Love the feel and made durable

  • The most Comfortable footwear ever .

    Brenda36cc370d6bdd4bde9cbb7c4b41d506b8

    They are very comfortable so far I ordered for 6 in different colors, the Cow pattern was a conversation piece in Whole Foods I go so much compliment and said where I buy them. I wear a 9 . I when up half size . I like good comfortable footwear and these are it for me.

Nike Air Superfly Zapatillas - Mujer

Nike Air Superfly

30 % de descuento

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